WME Fashion Hires Conde Nast’s Susan Plagemann As New President

Later this August, Susan Plagemann will join WME Fashion as president, overseeing a portfolio that includes IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events (the official organizer and operator of New York Fashion Week: The Shows), and the Art + Commerce and The Wall Group agencies, as announced today by global sports and entertainment parent company Endeavor.

The executive spent over a decade at Condé Nast in multiple posts including vice president/publisher of Vogue and chief business officer of the company’s style division (where she oversaw fashion, beauty, luxury, and retail revenue across Condé Nast and led the commercial sides of various titles: Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, and Glamour). Before Plagemann joined Condé Nast, she was the publisher of Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Susan to WME and the Endeavor family. She brings more than three decades of experience, a robust network, and a keen eye for unique and forward-thinking business opportunities,” Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside Susan to continue investing in and evolving our fashion portfolio at a time when there is great momentum at the intersection of fashion, sports and entertainment.”

In her new role, Plagemann will strengthen the relationship between fashion, sports, and entertainment for Endeavor (which, in addition to entertainment agency WME, is also parent company to mixed martial arts organization UFC).

Said Plagemann in a statement: “I am very much looking forward to working with our talented teams to help our clients identify creative solutions that advance their brands and their business, while driving greater value to our various stakeholders across the fashion, beauty, luxury, and retail community. Fashion cuts across all facets of culture and so the potential is endless in terms of how we can continue to be innovators in the space while also leveraging fashion to create dynamic opportunities across sports and entertainment.”