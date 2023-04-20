Zendaya Announced as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador

Louis Vuitton has officially revealed Zendaya as the maison’s newest house ambassador, becoming the face of their iconic Capucines bag.

The Capucines handbag, which was launched a decade ago and is named after the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854, has become a defining silhouette for the luxury fashion house. The handbag, crafted in full-grain Taurillon leather and outfitted with hand, shoulder, and cross-body styling options, is both practical and elegant.

“It’s really beautifully made and durable,” Zendaya, who has cemented herself as a fashion star on virtually every red carpet, told Vogue about the Capucines bag. “If I buy something I want it to really last me. I’m not always the most responsible bag owner, so I might be throwing it around, it might get some real wear in it, you know, because I want to really use it, and it feels so sturdy.”

Zendaya’s campaign was shot at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin house designed by pioneering Modernist architect and designer Eileen Gray, and was photographed by duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach. This campaign marks the first time that the brand’s miniature Capucines BB is pictured in an advertisement for the bag, which comes in models of various sizes.

Zendaya in the Louis Vuitton Capucines campaign. Mert and Marcus

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress was recently seen sitting in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in Paris last month.