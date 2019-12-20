Revisiting the 10 Best Red Carpet Fashion Looks of 2019

Billy Porter wins the year in style by championing gender fluidity — most memorably by stepping out in February in a black velvet tuxedo gown and bolero jacket, designed by inclusive fashion designer Christian Siriano, at the 91st Academy Awards.

One-upping herself, Jennifer Lopez created a jaw-dropping moment that shut down Milan Fashion Week when she sauntered down the runway at the spring 2020 Versace show in a new, even more revealing riff on that jungle-print Grammys dress from twenty years ago — looking better than ever.

Of Lady Gaga’s many standout looks in 2019, her periwinkle blue Valentino haute couture gown (with hair dyed to match), finished off with $5 million-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry for the Golden Globes took top prize.

Also on the list — highlights of 2019 as it was next-to-impossible to narrow all the year’s amazing ensembles to just ten — are Gemma Chan at the Oscars (fuschia Valentino couture with pockets), Beyonce at the Lion King premiere in the UK (in a golden goddess gown with a slit up to there), Zendaya at the Emmys (channeling Poison Ivy), Chadwick Boseman at the SAG Awards (rocking $35,000-worth of brooches), and Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival (Old Hollywood glam in new “New Look” Dior).

