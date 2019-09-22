10 Best Dressed Men at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Before his monumental Emmy win for best actor in a drama series, Pose star and newly minted fashion supernova Billy Porter took a victory lap on the red carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards. It was the last stop on his 2019 Hollywood award season “tour” that began last January at the Golden Globes with a silvery embroidered evening cape lined in fuschia silk—and the red carpet will never be the same.

On Sunday evening, he went for the silver again, in a celebratory custom disco look designed by Michael Kors, embellished with 130,000 mini crystals. He accessorized with $55,000-worth of diamond jewelry from Oscar Heyman and crowned his look with a sweeping chapeau from, appropriately, royal milliner Stephen Jones.

In the same avant-garde spirit, Pose co-creator and scribe Steven Canals donned a glittery evening jacket with flowing sleeves composed of bronzed ombre sequins. Funny guy James Corden took an Art Nouveau turn in a black tuxedo with lustrous embroidered flowers from Alexander McQueen.

Other best-dressed attendees also reached for some sheen, albeit in a softer chord. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau donned Dolce & Gabbana’s silken gold dinner jacket and Milo Ventimiglia picked a platinum velvet Brunello Cucinelli tux jacket.

A swath of color is still very much part of the well-dressed man’s evening story. Asante Blackk sported a sharp custom cornflower-blue tuxedo with black accents from the Tommy x Zendaya collection.Shades of deep green made for notable fashion choices for both Mahershala Ali and Charlie Barnett from Ermenegildo Zegna and Ports 1961, respectively. At the other end of the color spectrum, what might be called cocktail hues predominated, from Sterling K. Brown’s vivid burgundy Brioni dinner jacket and James van der Beek’s peach bellini-hued velvet, also from Brioni.