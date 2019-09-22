10 Best Dressed Men at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter top off the list.
Before his monumental Emmy win for best actor in a drama series, Pose star and newly minted fashion supernova Billy Porter took a victory lap on the red carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards. It was the last stop on his 2019 Hollywood award season “tour” that began last January at the Golden Globes with a silvery embroidered evening cape lined in fuschia silk—and the red carpet will never be the same.
On Sunday evening, he went for the silver again, in a celebratory custom disco look designed by Michael Kors, embellished with 130,000 mini crystals. He accessorized with $55,000-worth of diamond jewelry from Oscar Heyman and crowned his look with a sweeping chapeau from, appropriately, royal milliner Stephen Jones.
In the same avant-garde spirit, Pose co-creator and scribe Steven Canals donned a glittery evening jacket with flowing sleeves composed of bronzed ombre sequins. Funny guy James Corden took an Art Nouveau turn in a black tuxedo with lustrous embroidered flowers from Alexander McQueen.
Other best-dressed attendees also reached for some sheen, albeit in a softer chord. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau donned Dolce & Gabbana’s silken gold dinner jacket and Milo Ventimiglia picked a platinum velvet Brunello Cucinelli tux jacket.
A swath of color is still very much part of the well-dressed man’s evening story. Asante Blackk sported a sharp custom cornflower-blue tuxedo with black accents from the Tommy x Zendaya collection.Shades of deep green made for notable fashion choices for both Mahershala Ali and Charlie Barnett from Ermenegildo Zegna and Ports 1961, respectively. At the other end of the color spectrum, what might be called cocktail hues predominated, from Sterling K. Brown’s vivid burgundy Brioni dinner jacket and James van der Beek’s peach bellini-hued velvet, also from Brioni.
-
Billy Porter
The Pose star, who rules the red carpet, turned up in a custom Michael Kors suit with a disco vibe embellished with over 130,000 crystals, accompanied by $55k worth of Oscar Heyman jewels, a crystal-embellished hat by Stephen Jones, a crystal-bedecked Judith Leiber clutch and Rick Owens peep-toe platform heels.
-
Mahershala Ali
The lead actor nominee for True Detective stepped out in a custom-made green jacquard suit, crafted of wool mohair, a light green tuxedo shirt, and a black satin bow tie from the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX line, designed by Alessandro Sartori, looking as dapper as ever. His stylist Van Van Alonso, helped him suit up by adding in a Bulgari watch, Cartier cufflinks, a cricket lapel pin by Title of Work, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
-
Sterling K. Brown
The Emmy’s were a veritable vineyard of winey shades in the menswear fashion frontrunners and Sterling K. Brown and his stylist Naz Meknat turned to Brioni for his claret-colored dinner jacket look. Patent Christian Louboutin lace-ups, an IWC watch, and David Yurman cufflinks finished off the look for the best lead actor in a drama nominee.
-
Nikolaj Coster-WaldauNikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones summoned an appropriately regal appearance in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gold dinner jacket with a sweeping shawl collar. The nominee for supporting actor in a drama series also wore footwear by the Italian design team and his accessories included Montblanc cufflinks and an IWC watch.
-
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia and his uber-stylist Ilaria Urbanati gave a nod to the shawl-collar tux trend with a silvery velveteen tuxedo jacket with black tuxedo trousers, shirt and evening shoes by Brunello Cucinelli, accented by the discreet gleam of Montblanc cufflinks.
-
Asante Blackk
Asante Blackk, the 17-year-old actor nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for When They See Us, and his stylist Zadrian Smith chose a custom suit designed by Zendaya from the Tommy x Zendaya collection. His bow tie is from Pol Atteu.
-
James Corden
Clad in custom Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton, The Late Late Show star James Corden was more than dressed to impress in classic black with a white floral embroidery flourish. Corden and his stylist Michael Fisher never hesitate to put a fashionable foot forward, even after Corden’s emotional statement over Bill Maher’s recent tirade endorsing the notion of “fat-shaming.”
-
Steven Canals
Pose co-creator and writer Steven Canals struck an edgy note in a custom evening jacket with flowing sleeves embroidered with ombre sequins ranging from bronze to black tones from New York-based designer Viktor Luna. Canals and his stylist Sonia Young chose Christian Louboutin evening slippers to complement the look.
-
Charlie BarnettRussian Dolls co-star Charlie Barnett and his stylist Adam Ballheim picked a dark, starry tuxedo by Ports 1961 and boots by Giuseppe Zanotti. “It wasn’t flashy and from afar you might think it was just a deep green tuxedo,” Ballheim said. “As you look closer, there’s a nice a little surprise with the star print.”
-
James Van Der Beek
Stylist Ilaria Urbinati collaborated with current Dancing With The Stars contestant and actor James Van Der Beek on his custom double-breasted Brioni velvet dinner jacket and evening shirt and bow tie in tonal peachy bellini hues. Suede Christian Louboutin loafers added another plush note and his watch was from IWC.