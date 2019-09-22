10 Best Dressed Women at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Michelle Williams, Mandy Moore, Rachel Brosnahan and Zendaya made the cut.
Television's leading ladies kicked off awards season with a wash of fresh color and some dramatic style statements on the red carpet at the 71st annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Mandy Moore arrived with a pop of celebratory color in a pink-and-fiery red blouse and cummerbund combination (a playful pairing of tones that proved to be an unexpected trend). Julia Garner brightened the room in a vibrant purple Cong Tri gown, while Zendaya channeled a green goddess in a corseted Vera Wang gown.
Others rode a wave of blue in all its forms, from turquoise to teal to deep indigo as seen on the glitzy sequined gowns donned by Rachel Brosnahan and Michelle Williams and Emilia Clarke’s navy Valentino number.
On the scene to present, Gwyneth Paltrow made a sustainable style statement in a vintage Valentino gown, circa 1963, with fluttery floor-sweeping sleeves.
Speaking of sweeps, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home wins for lead actress, writing and outstanding comedy series and looked like a princess, while killing it, in a sparkly ethereal gown by Monique Lhuillier with a frothy tulle skirt.
-
Michelle Williams
Winner of lead actress in a limited series for Fosse/Verdon, Williams stunned in a strapless custom Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière with elaborately embroidered sequin embellishment, teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry
-
Zendaya
Stepping out to present an award with newly red locks coiffed into soft waves, the Euphoria actress looked ravishing in a custom, asymmetric green silk charmeuse gown by Vera Wang with corseting detail and a va-va-voom slit, paired with custom-dyed satin pumps by Brian Atwood.
-
Naomi Watts
Attending as a presenter, Watts stepped out in strapless Dior haute couture bustier gown with a full skirt by Maria Grazia Chiuri, draped in delicate layered mesh that peeped out at the neckline, and cinched at the waist with a velvet belt. A cropped platinum bob and a bold red lip were perfect accompaniments to her look.
-
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lead actress nominee oozed old Hollywood glamour in a blue sequined Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with diamond earrings and rings by Ana Khouri and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
-
Julia Garner
Winner of best supporting drama actress for Ozark, Garner positively glowed in a vibrant purple, single-sleeved Cong Tri gown, with Lisa Eisner jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Sweeping the comedy categories with lead actress, writing and outstanding comedy series wins, the Fleabag creator went for an ethereal gown by Monique Lhuillier with a frothy tulle skirt and sparkle aplenty, including Swarovski jewelry and Roger Vivier sandals.
-
Mandy Moore
The This Is Uslead actress nominee amped up the color in a pink-and-red custom blouse and red crepe cummberbund skirt by Brandon Maxwell that she said was inspired by “American glamour,” paired with $225,000 worth of Forevermark diamonds: drop earrings, a pear-cut ring and three eternity bands.
-
Emilia Clarke
The Game Of Thrones lead actress nominee shouted out on social media that she took a style cue from Jennifer Lopez with the plunging, barely-there bodice on her navy Valentino gown, paired with cobochon opal-drop earrings and a matching ring also set with diamonds and sapphires by David Webb and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
-
Gwyneth PaltrowOn hand to present, Paltrow made a sustainable and truly one-of-a-kind style statement in a vintage Valentino dress, dating to 1963, with fluttery sleeves paired with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Harry Winston jewels.
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Veep lead actress nominee went for the gold in a custom, beaded column gown by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta from the label’s spring 2020 resort collection, paired with one-of-a-kind Irene Neuwirth floral drop earrings set with opals and diamonds and a green beryl and diamond pavé ring.