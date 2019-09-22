10 Best Dressed Women at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Television's leading ladies kicked off awards season with a wash of fresh color and some dramatic style statements on the red carpet at the 71st annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Mandy Moore arrived with a pop of celebratory color in a pink-and-fiery red blouse and cummerbund combination (a playful pairing of tones that proved to be an unexpected trend). Julia Garner brightened the room in a vibrant purple Cong Tri gown, while Zendaya channeled a green goddess in a corseted Vera Wang gown.

Others rode a wave of blue in all its forms, from turquoise to teal to deep indigo as seen on the glitzy sequined gowns donned by Rachel Brosnahan and Michelle Williams and Emilia Clarke’s navy Valentino number.

On the scene to present, Gwyneth Paltrow made a sustainable style statement in a vintage Valentino gown, circa 1963, with fluttery floor-sweeping sleeves.

Speaking of sweeps, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home wins for lead actress, writing and outstanding comedy series and looked like a princess, while killing it, in a sparkly ethereal gown by Monique Lhuillier with a frothy tulle skirt.