The 10 Best Fashion and Home Holiday Gifts From Hollywood Stars' Brands
Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian West and even more stars have designs on the wish lists this season.
Some of Tinseltown’s brightest lights have been awfully busy lately — but not in front of the camera. They’ve been wearing a second hat as design stars and conjuring up a host of high-fashion and at-home offerings that would make the perfect holiday giftable.
From Reese Witherspoon’s Southern sass to Rihanna’s sexy skivvies, from Serena Williams’ sparklers to Macauley Culkin’s ankle warmers, they have those lists of presents covered. And there’s a warming trend, too, with Taylor Swift’s haute hoodie, Ellen Degeneres’ faux fur and Kim Kardashian West’s fleecy floor-length wrap.
Check out 10 cozy gifts from stars' own labels.
-
Rihanna
Truth or Dare Xtra VIP Box
Santa-baby’s helper is all ready for Christmas Eve with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lounge set that includes a jersey crop top, shorts, sweatpants, a faux fur/satin eye mask and collectible metallic gift wrap ($59.95).
-
Serena Williams
'Queen' Necklace
Sparkle aplenty with this bauble from the queen of the courts (and pal to the Duchess of Sussex). Serena Williams Jewelry offers this message necklace in 14-karat gold with 1/5th carats in real twinkly diamonds ($950).
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
'Om Alone' Sweater
Paltrow's Goop teams up with Lingua Franca sweater designer Rachelle Hruska on a comfy cashmere pullover with a hand-stitched motif that’s a reminder to stay calm and centered during all the excitement ($400).
-
Macaulay Culkin
Polka Rabbit Socks
From “Om Alone” to Home Alone. Christmas prankster Macaulay Culkin of the classic film franchise designed this limited edition sock set — with multi-colored bunnies snacking on candy canes — for Swedish maker Happy Socks ($16).
-
Kim Kardashian West
SKIMS Cozy Robe
Kardashian West lends some of her unmistakable glamour to a collection of stretch loungewear in skin-tone shades, including this full-length fleecy robe for lounging around a minimalist manse (Available Dec. 9, $128).
-
Reese Witherspoon
Hi Y'all Bye Y'all Mittens
Try cheery red mittens with a Southern belle slant from Witherspoon's burgeoning Draper James line. And they have a note of practicality behind all the sass, in cotton/acrylic with texting functionality at the fingertips ($28).
-
Ellen Degeneres
Marshmallow Faux Fur Blanket
Co-founded by the redoubtable talk show host and animal-rights activist, the UnHide faux fur home collection makes its debut for the holidays with this fluffy throw that mimics the softest chinchilla ($165).
-
Whoopi Goldberg
Holiday Sweaters
-
James Corden
'Carpool Karaoke' Game
Inspired by The Late Late Show with James Corden’s drivetime songfests with star guests, this game pits players head-to-head to out-sing and out-dance each other in the spirit of those hilarious TV car-rides ($19.99).
-
Taylor Swift
Purple and Blue Tie-Dye Hoodie
Hey Lover, the superstar songstress (and the AMA Artist of the Decade) has a message for all the romantics out there with her “Meet Me in the After Glow” hoodie in this year’s hit hippie-fabulous fashion trend, tie-dye, also used in her sold-out Stella McCartney collab ($75).