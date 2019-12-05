The 10 Best Fashion and Home Holiday Gifts From Hollywood Stars' Brands

Some of Tinseltown’s brightest lights have been awfully busy lately — but not in front of the camera. They’ve been wearing a second hat as design stars and conjuring up a host of high-fashion and at-home offerings that would make the perfect holiday giftable.

From Reese Witherspoon’s Southern sass to Rihanna’s sexy skivvies, from Serena Williams’ sparklers to Macauley Culkin’s ankle warmers, they have those lists of presents covered. And there’s a warming trend, too, with Taylor Swift’s haute hoodie, Ellen Degeneres’ faux fur and Kim Kardashian West’s fleecy floor-length wrap.

Check out 10 cozy gifts from stars' own labels.