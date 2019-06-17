Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 10 Best Films of 2019 (So Far)

Jordan Peele's terrifying and ambitious thriller follows a vacationing family (led by a superb Lupita Nyong'o) stalked by malevolent doppelgangers. Offering twists and ironies and false endings galore — as well as a surprising number of laughs — the film packs a punch. — J.D.

