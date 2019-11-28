The 10 Best Holiday Gifts From Hollywood Stars' Beauty Brands
Shop top picks from cosmetic companies founded by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Darren Criss and more stars.
Give the gift of beauty this season with the top picks from stars' cosmetic brands. While Kylie Jenner may take the crown for most lucrative mogul (she sold 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty beauty this month for $600 million), plenty of other stars are holding their ground in the beauty business, including Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba and Tracee Ellis Ross.
From Fenty Beauty to Haus Laboratories, fans can shop products including lipstick, moisturizers, serums and more. See the latest gift options from Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more stars' companies.
-
Haus Laboratories
Sparkle Lipstick
What's more festive than the perfect red lip? Swipe on the new Sparkle Lipstick from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories for your holiday party. In shade Universal Sparkle Red, the lippie is vegan and cruelty-free ($20).
-
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer
After the launch of her lip and eye products starting in September, Posh Spice released her first skincare item in November: the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer ($95). It was developed with biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, who studies stem cells. "What we have created together is something that we all feel is really quite groundbreaking," Beckham said. "I'm completely obsessed."
-
Fenty Beauty
Trophy Wife Life
Rihanna is taking her popular Trophy Wife highlighter shade to the next level — by expanding it into a whole shimmery Fenty Beauty collection for the holiday season. Give her fans the limited-edition eye and lip set that includes the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Hyper-Metallic Liquid Eyeliner, Hyper-Glitz Lipstick and leather makeup bag, all in that gold garland hue ($69).
-
Kora Organics
Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
Developed by model Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics products are filtered through rose quartz: "The products are energized with that self-love. Whoever is using them hopefully feels nurtured not just by using the skin care, but energetically as well," Kerr told THR. Try the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, featuring 12 percent vitamin C with Kakadu plum, Acerola cherry, orange peel and lemon peel ($68).
-
Pattern Beauty
On-the-Go Kit
Tracee Ellis Ross entered the beauty biz back in September by launching Pattern Beauty for textured and curly hair. Ross said she was excited to "join the natural hair movement" with products like this On-the-Go Kit with the travel size Hydration Shampoo, Heavy Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner and cosmetic bag for all your travel needs over Christmas vacation (available in December, $24)
-
Goop
Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
Lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow debuted her Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator in July, featuring both physical and chemical exfoliation, thanks to a mineral blend of quartz, garnet, alumina and silica. "This, people, is a powerful facial in a little jar," writes The Politician star on her website. It aims to remove dead skin cells and keep the face looking merry and bright ($125).
-
Florence by Mills
Love Liv Palette
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown added to her vegan, Gen Z skincare line with the limited-edition Love Liv Palette in October. It was created in memory of her friend Liv, who died of pediatric cancer. A total of $75,000 of the proceeds from this Florence by Mills neutral five-pan eyeshadow palette go to the Olivia Hope Foundation to fight childhood cancer ($24).
-
Honest Beauty
Extreme Length Mascara and Primer
ICYMI: Jessica Alba runs clean beauty empire Honest Beauty under her Honest Company banner. Stuff those stockings with her 2-in-1 mascara and primer ($14.99).
-
Onekind
Midnight Magic PM Serum
Darren Criss and his business partners, siblings Matthew and Madison Ruggieri, set out to create a gender-neutral skincare line in September. Their resulting brand Onekind, available at Heyday, offers a Midnight Magic PM Serum ($42) that can rejuvenate the skin through the night, while Santa goes to work.
-
Flower Beauty
Heatwave Bronzing Essence
The latest from Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty is the Heatwave Bronzing Essence, released Nov. 22 — because sun-kissed skin is indeed possible even in December. The oil-free and vegan bronzer can be blended into foundation or moisturizer ($16).