The 10 Best Last-Minute Beauty Gifts From Hollywood-Loved Brands
A look into the skincare and makeup favorites popular this holiday season by brands including Sunday Riley, Summer Fridays, Huda Beauty, Tata Harper and ColourPop.
As holiday shopping winds down for some, it's only beginning for others. For those on the search for last-minute and fool-proof stocking stuffers, opt for Hollywood-loved skincare and makeup products to give as gifts for the beauty lover in your life (whether it be a family member, assistant or stylist).
Here are 10 top recommendations for cosmetics this season, from brands such as Sunday Riley, Summer Fridays, Huda Beauty, Tata Harper and La Mer. The products — loved by Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer and Chrissy Teigen — range from $25 to $245.
-
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion
When in doubt, go for the classic choice. Stars — such as ambassadors of the French house Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson and Kristen Stewart — have long adored Chanel lipsticks. Makeup artist Kate Lee used Rouge Allure Ink Fusion in shade mauvy nude on Anne Hathaway and Naomi Watts wore Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion in true red to the Emmys. Gift one of 12 shades of the waterproof, matte liquid lip color from Chanel's bestselling Rouge Allure Ink Fusion collection ($38).
-
ColourPop 'Frozen 2' Collection
Fans of Elsa and Anna's latest icy adventure can keep the magic alive with ColourPop's limited edition Frozen 2 collection of makeup, including a lipstick, gloss, glitter gel and eyeshadow palette backed by Disney ($76). The Los Angeles brand recently collaborated with singer Becky G as well.
-
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
Perfect for the L.A. astrology buff, Huda's latest eyeshadow palette helps beauty lovers keep their life together during Mercury Retrograde with 18 shades of pink, teal and purple fit for every sun sign ($67). Founder Huda Kattan worked with Eva Longoria as a makeup artist; Serena Williams, Cardi B and Rita Ora also use her products.
-
La Mer Replenishing Moisture Set
Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, Ashley Tisdale and Chrissy Teigen are among the fans of La Mer, founded by aerospace scientist Max Huber. Soak up the facial benefits with the limited-edition, three-piece Replenishing Moisture set, featuring the Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, travel-size Renewal Oil and Moisturizing Soft Cream ($245). Beyonce's makeup artist Francesca Tolot uses La Mer products on her clients, too.
-
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
It's the scent adored by Jennifer Lopez and Shailene Woodley (and everyone else in the entertainment industry). Your best bet on a fragrance gift is Le Labo's famed Santal 33, the unisex scent with cardamom, iris and violet to complement its fireside smell ($189 for 50 ml). Lopez reportedly orders 50 candles of the formula each month.
-
Lorac x Rachel Zoe Diamond Dust
Hollywood stylist-turned-fashion-designer Rachel Zoe is ringing in the festivities this year with a collection of cosmetics with Lorac, after working with stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Garner as a stylist. Among the items in Zoe's line is the Face and Body Diamond Dust with authentic diamonds. Brush on the skin to achieve the ultimate icy sparkle for holiday parties ($25). The beauty brand also has industry ties: Lorac selected the makeup artist of Reese Witherspoon and Millie Bobby Brown — that would be Kelsey Deenihan — as artistry adviser this year.
-
Lush 12 Days of Christmas
Bathe like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato with a little help from their go-to brand, Lush. The handmade vegetarian cosmetics company — which inspired John Mayer to sing a "Jelly Bomb" jingle — offers more than 50 Christmas-themed bath and beauty products. Encourage post-holiday relaxation with Lush's 12 Days of Christmas set in a reusable box. The luscious gift includes the Yog Nog shower gel, Sugar Plum Fairy lip scrub, Snowflake body lotion, Snow Fairy bath bomb and body conditioner, Santa's Workshop bath bomb, Polar Bear Plunge bubble bar, Golden Pear bar soap, Cinnamon Orange bath tablet and Candy Cane reusable bubble bar ($99.95).
-
Summer Fridays Merry & Brighter Mask Set
The popular skincare essential for the world traveler (or holiday jet-setter), Summer Friday's vegan Jet Lag face mask gives a dewy glow mid-flight with peppermint oil, orange peel oil, cucumber extract and more antioxidant ingredients. Try it along with the Overtime Mask and R + R mask in Sephora's Merry & Brighter gift set ($64). Kim Kardashian West, Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are enthusiasts.
-
Sunday Riley Good Genes
Sunday Riley's vegan youth potion — its lactic acid treatment dubbed Good Genes — is a favorite chemical exfoliant for the stars. Julianne Moore, Lizzo and Oprah are fans of the brand that keeps skin bright and smooth ($105).
-
Tata Harper Jumbo Resurfacing Mask
This limited edition jar of Tata Harper's best-selling mask offers a whopping 3.55 ounces of the all-natural, mostly-organic face mask, featuring white willow bark and pomegranate enzymes for a fresh face ($150). Devotees include Amanda Seyfried, Rumer Willis, Kristen Bell, Emma Watson, Brooke Shields and Vanessa Hudgens.