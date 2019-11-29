The 10 Best TV Shows of the Decade

It was the Breaking Bad of times, it was the Mixology of times. It was the age of Louie, it was the age of Louis C.K. It was the epoch of BoJack Horseman, it was the epoch of Family Guy. It was the season of Hannibal, it was the season of The Following. It was the spring of Fleabag, it was the winter of H8r. We had everything before us. We had nothing before us.

No decade has ever produced more great television than the '10s, but probably no decade has ever produced more awful television.

The parameters for this Top 10 list, which surely would change if I had to rewrite it in a week, are simple: Episodes airing between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019 are eligible, regardless of when the shows themselves premiered. So Mad Men is eligible, but its first three seasons don't count.