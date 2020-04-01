From 'Little Fires Everywhere' to 'Outlander': 10 Books to Read Based on TV Favorites

As the novel coronavirus has forced the country to practice social distancing and stay at home, the chances of binging shows and reading books are high.

After the "Safer at Home" issue was ordered, time spent on streaming platforms grew by 34 percent over two weeks at the beginning of March. "Streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers' lives right now. We have seen a tremendous growth in just how much streaming is going on over the last few weeks as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent across many parts of the country," said Scott N. Brown, head of TV product at Nielsen.

Apart from binging shows, books can also offer a welcomed escape. Though a trying time, the beginning of April also marks a new chapter in spring reading, with new books offering similar storylines to current popular shows.

Whether hoping to have a mystery similar to that of Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere (streaming on Hulu now) or wanting a a chilling tale such as that in Netflix's Haunting of a Hill House, below the Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of the books readers can read based on binge-worthy shows. A handful of books are already available to order.