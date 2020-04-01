From 'Little Fires Everywhere' to 'Outlander': 10 Books to Read Based on TV Favorites
Though a trying time, the beginning of April also marks a new chapter in spring reading, with new books offering similar storylines to current popular shows.
As the novel coronavirus has forced the country to practice social distancing and stay at home, the chances of binging shows and reading books are high.
After the "Safer at Home" issue was ordered, time spent on streaming platforms grew by 34 percent over two weeks at the beginning of March. "Streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers' lives right now. We have seen a tremendous growth in just how much streaming is going on over the last few weeks as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent across many parts of the country," said Scott N. Brown, head of TV product at Nielsen.
Whether hoping to have a mystery similar to that of Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere (streaming on Hulu now) or wanting a a chilling tale such as that in Netflix's Haunting of a Hill House, below the Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of the books readers can read based on binge-worthy shows. A handful of books are already available to order.
-
If You Love 'Outlander'.....
Book to Read: A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers (Redhook, Available now)
For fans of the Starz series Outlander, Sayers' A Witch in Time allows readers to leap through centuries. The book centers on Helen Lambert, who has lived several lives dating as far back as Paris in the 1890s through the 1970s. Throughout each of her lives she is cursed to relive her most tragic events that led to her ultimate demise. With each rebirth, she develops powers that may save her from her darkest experiences but readers soon learn whether she can master her powers before her time is up.
-
If You Love 'Little Fires Everywhere'....
Book to Read: Behind Every Lie by Christina McDonald (Gallery Books, Available now)
If you've already power read through Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere and are binging the Hulu adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, then readers can dig into Christina McDonald's mystery Behind Every Lie. The book centers on Eva Hansen who, after waking up in a hospital bed after being struck by lightening, discovers that her mother has been brutally murdered and police say all evidence points to her as the cold-blooded killer. In an effort to defend her innocence, Eva travels to her mother’s London home to search for answers only to find more secrets and violent memories.
The book takes readers on a journey as Eva begins to unravel secrets, similar to Little Fires Everywhere's Elena Richardson determined to uncover the mysterious history of her new tenant Mia Warren.
-
If You Love 'Hillary'...
Book to Read: Four Faces of Femininity by Barbara McNally (She Writes Press, April 7)
Hulu’s new documentary Hillary takes the audience through Clinton's life from her earliest years to her husband's infamous affair as president with then-intern Monica Lewinsky and election night 2016, when she became the first woman to almost win the U.S. presidency. McNally's upcoming book Four Faces of Femininity coincides with the telling of women stories divided into four sections, with female figures placed in Mother, Lover, Warrior, or Sage. The book chronicles the countless ways that women have influenced the world we live in today and the importance of having representation and role models for young girls.
-
If You Love 'Motherland: Fort Salem'...
Book to Read: We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry (Pantheon, Available Now)
Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years before by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country. In Barry's We Ride Upon Sticks, Danvers High School's all-female field hockey team are unafraid to do whatever it takes to make it to the state finals — even if that means getting in touch with the mysterious and dark magic that surrounds their town in Massachusetts.
-
If You Love 'Home Before Dark'...
Book to Read: Little Secrets by Jennifer Hiller (Minotaur Books, April 28)
Apple's Home Before Dark, which scored an early season two renewal, evolves around a young girl who unearths a cold case that everyone in town tried hard to bury. Hiller captures the same kind of thrilling mystery in her book Little Secrets, that follows Marin, a woman seemingly living the perfect life. Marin's life is soon turned upside down after her son is kidnapped. As the FBI search grows cold, the media interviews come to a halt, and her son has yet to be found, Marin loses all hope. But two years later, she’s made a new discovery, but in her marriage rather than her son’s case. After discovering that her husband has been having an affair, Marin becomes to determined to stop at nothing to make sure she doesn’t lose her husband like she lost her son.
-
If You Love 'Black Monday'...
Book to Read: Greedy Heart by A.P. Murray (Tule Publishing, April 7)
For readers who are fans of Showtime's Wall Street period drama starring Don Cheadle, Murray follows the same timeline in his book Greedy Heart. The book centers on Delia Mulcahy who is the known as the modern-day Wolf of Wall Street. While biding her time in Florida paying off her student debt in 2006, she soon discovers not only the looming market crash but how to make billions off of it. Because of her intelligence, the two top hedge fund rivals in New York City want her on their team. What they don’t know is that Delia has some devious intentions of her own.
-
If You Love 'A Million Little Things'...
Book to Read: Brunch and Other Obligations by Suzanne Nugent (She Writes Press, May 5)
In the opening moments of ABC’s A Million Little Things, Jon (Ron Livingston) is a successful and beloved real estate titan, but shocks his loved ones after abruptly committing suicide. Soon his close-knit circle of friends are left to pick up the pieces after losing him. Nugent's book Brunch and Other Obligations also tells a heartfelt story, centering on Nora, Christina and Leanne who seemingly have nothing in common. Nora is best described as a quiet bookworm; Christina is a high-profile attorney, whereas Leanne spends her days being carrying on mom duties. Despite being different, the glue that holds them all together is their best friend Molly who leaves them one dying wish – to meet for brunch every month for a year.
-
If You Love 'Mrs. America'...
Book to Read: Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Moment Forgot by Mike Kendall (Viking, Available Now)
FX's upcoming limited series Mrs. America starring Cate Blanchett may not be out until April 15, but the series has already been teased as one that centers on the true story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly. Readers can get a taste for the 1970s fight for women's rights in Kendall's Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Moment Forgot. Throughout her book, Kendall emphasizes on the idea that feminist movements don’t always support those fighting for basic needs. While some feminists fight for equal rights and benefits in the workplace, Kendall argues that others are fighting for fundamental rights like access to education, food and safe neighborhoods.
-
If You Love 'Haunting of a Hill House'...
Book to Read: Hairbrush and the Shoe by Jeanne D. Stanton (SparkPress, April 21)
Fans of the paranormal and shows like Netflix's Haunting of a Hill House will find many similarities in Jeanne D. Stanton's chilling true ghost story. The author becomes a ghost-hunting detective as she has received numerous claims that her family’s 150-year-old townhouse is haunted. She stops at nothing to uncover the truth including spending a sleepless night in an allegedly haunted bedroom, creeping along the edges of rooms in search of cold spots, and more. Using her knowledge as a Harvard Business School case writer, she uses her wit, research and the counsel of noteworthy professionals to debunk the age-old question, "Do you believe in ghosts?"proving Halloween can still be celebrated even in Spring.
-
If You Love 'Sandition'...
Book to Read: The Other Bennet Sister by Janice Hadlow (Henry Holt and Co., Available now)
Sanditon, the unfinished Jane Austen novel written just months before the author's death in 1817, was adapted for television in the PBS/ITV series. The series tells the story of the spirited and unconventional Charlotte Heywood and her relationship with the charming and slightly wild Sidney Parker. Meanwhile in Hadlow's book The Other Bennet Sister, the author explores a different future for the youngest Bennet sister, Mary. Instead of her following the path everyone else wanted her to take, this historical fiction read gives her a new ending—one where she finds a fulfilling life and learns to love herself.