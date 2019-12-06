10 European Talents to Watch

All eyes are on 39-year-old Ly after his feature debut, Les Misérables — a look at police brutality and the legacy of decades of neglect by France of its black and Arab citizens — exploded in Cannes with the force of a Molotov cocktail. The director first made a splash with his documentary Speak-Up! (co-directed with Stéphane de Freitas), which picked up a César Award last year. Les Miserables — which plays out in the same, still deprived, Parisian neighborhood where Victor Hugo set his 1862 classic — won the jury prize in Cannes and is France's official entry for the 2020 international feature Oscar. At the European Film Awards, Les Misérables is in contention for three of the big honors, including European Film, European Screenplay and European Discovery (for best first feature).