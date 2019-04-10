10 Fashion Trends to Look for at Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivals proves to be the premiere place for the unveiling of summer trends. This year, expect to see Western accents, '90s-inspired styles, python prints, biker shorts, statement pasties and plenty of bold color in the California desert.

"Some fun trends I think we'll see this year are new hands-free bags — crossbones, fanny packs and backpacks — lots of neon, color-blocking, florals and biker shorts," says stylist Tara Swennen, whose clients Kelli Berglund and Kristen Stewart are likely to hit the festival (although Stewart dresses herself, says Swennen).

As one of the hottest pop stars of the moment, Ariana Grande's headlining performance will no doubt inspire attendees to adopt her signature style, including oversized sweatshirts or T-shirts worn as dresses and paired with thigh-high boots (or "thigh-high socks with Dr. Martens or cool little stomping boots," says Hollywood stylist Tanya Gill). There are sure to be plenty of long pony tails.

Audacious accessories will be prominent at the Empire Polo Club this year, including backpacks with built-in sound systems. And expect to see guests making a splash in straight-from-the-runway luxe tie-dye looks and bucket hats.

In the sunglasses arena, experts predict that heavy rectangular, shield-like frames will be a hot choice among the Hollywood crowd, while Kim Kardashian says she's going golden with mirrored-lensed shades from her new collection for Carolina Lemke.

Here are 10 trends to watch for at Coachella 2019, which kicks off on Friday.