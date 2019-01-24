10 Haute Couture Looks That Might Appear on the Red Carpet
The looks that stylists will be calling dibs on for their clients.
As the Oscars approach, stylists and their stars sat front row at Paris Fashion Week to scope out the best of haute couture to wear for upcoming festivals like Toronto and Venice.
From Pierpaolo Piccioli’s standing ovation-worthy gowns to Claire Waight Keller’s modern twist on a red carpet staple, these are 10 looks that stylists will be calling dibs on for their clients.
-
Valentino
Pierpaolo Piccioli sent one breathtakingly beautiful look after another down the runway including this sweeping fuchsia gown, which makes one think why wear black when you can wear pink? Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to the designer’s statement-making hue.
-
Givenchy
Creative director Claire Waight Keller offered up her modern twist on the traditional red carpet gown with this lemon sculpted peplum top over slinky latex pants with a delicate floral overlay. The evening “power pant," a style most recently favored by Julia Roberts at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, was a top trend in several of the Spring 2019 Couture collections from Balmain to Zuhair Murad.
-
Alexandre Vauthier
The designer’s classic black-and-white pant ensemble is just the right amount of Parisienne chic with a dramatic billowy cape effect that’s perfect for making an entrance on the Palais staircase at May’s Cannes Film Festival.
-
Elie Saab
The Lebanese couturier’s glam lineup didn’t disappoint with looks like this megawatt single-shoulder gown for those looking to finish the awards season circuit with a bang.
-
Chanel
Despite his absence from the show, Karl Lagerfeld treated guests to a sun-swathed Mediterranean villa (complete with palm trees) inside the Grand Palais, a welcome reprieve from the Paris snow. The majority of Lagerfeld’s looks were bedecked with feather and hand-painted sequin flowers including this timelessly elegant black dress with delicate floral insets. We’d love to see Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie wear it with the cool open-back ankle boots to match.
-
Giambattista Valli
Vying to make an entrance worthy of Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lopez? Valli’s signature frothy red carpet silhouette of tiered tulle in this season’s red carpet-red fits the bill.
-
Ralph & Rusoo
The design duo turned out plenty of red carpet gowns for their celebrity fans (Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and Rita Ora), but a fun and unexpected twist was this cascading pleated top with iridescent fringe pants. Yet another example of a gown alternative that oozes cool for premiere carpets or even just walking on stage at a late night TV taping.
-
Alexandre Vauthier
We’d love to see Oscar nominee Glenn Close wearing the designer’s killer black sequin and crystal-encrusted jacket and skirt ... perhaps at the upcoming BAFTAs? She’d no doubt rock the hell out of it.
-
Valentino
Another standout from Piccioli’s romantic collection, which was arguably the most lauded couture show as it brought Celine Dion to tears and earned a standing ovation, was this serpent green sparkler. It guarantees an exit to rival one’s entrance.
-
Givenchy
Keller’s lace shift and pearl headpiece feels fresh for a summer premiere or soirée. Givenchy devotee Rosamund Pike, who has been wearing the label almost exclusively, has the legs for days to go with it.