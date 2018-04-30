10 of Hollywood's Most Memorable Commencement Speeches

The late-night talk show host had numerous jokes during his speech at Dartmouth College, including mentioning fictitious television characters Meredith Grey of Grey’s Anatomy and Pete Campbell of Mad Men, who attended the university.

The Harvard University graduate also joked about what the other Ivy League universities were like in relation to Dartmouth.

He provided what he called real practical advice for students who are graduating, on topics including adult acne, ironing, ramen noodles and wearing colorful high-top Converses. He even had some tips for their parents who would now have to deal with postgrads living in their basements.

O’Brien told students about the last time he addressed graduates at the 2000 Harvard University commencement.

“I told graduates to not be afraid to fail, and I still believe that. But today, I tell you that whether you fear it, or not, disappointment will come. The beauty is that through disappointment, you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality.”

He also shared his personal struggle with finding his space in the field of comedy and his changes in the late-night entertainment world, and he left students with this bit of advice: "There is no greater cliche in a commencement address than to follow your dreams. While I'm here to tell you, that whatever you think your dream is now, it will probably change and that's OK."