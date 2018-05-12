10 Hot Summer Books: Bill Clinton's Debut Novel, a Dishy Sumner Redstone Bio and 8 More Must-Reads
Other anticipated titles include an unusual David Lynch memoir and a page-turner about sex and murder at a boarding school.
-
The Perfect Mother
by Aimee Molloy
LOGLINE Mothers from a Brooklyn baby playgroup get together for drinks, but single mom Winnie's son is stolen from his crib — and the hunt for the kidnapper reveals secrets that destroy friendships.
BUZZ This thriller — think Big Little Baby Lies — taps into every parent's worst fears and already is in development with Kerry Washington attached.
(Harper, May 1, $28)
-
The Story of the Last Black Cargo
by Zora Neale Hurston
LOGLINE The life of Cudjo Lewis, the last survivor of the Atlantic slave trade, as told by the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God.
BUZZ Ninety years after Hurston met Cudjo, the book, intended as her first but rejected by publishers, is earning rave early reviews.
(Amistad, May 8, $25)
-
So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know
by Retta
LOGLINE In a series of essays, the Parks and Rec star recounts growing up the child of Liberian immigrants, attending Duke and making it in Hollywood.
BUZZ Retta's willingness to dish (flirting with Michael Fassbender, stalking Hamilton's cast) and tackle serious issues (racism) suggests this could join the pantheon of funny-lady memoirs by Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling.(St. Martin's Press, May 29, $29)
-
The President is Missing
by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
*Andy's Pick*
LOGLINE A thriller set over three days as the U.S. is threatened by cyberterrorism, there are whispers of a traitor in the cabinet and POTUS goes missing.
BUZZ The combo of a best-selling author's storytelling skills and a former president's insider insights make this the must- have beach read of the summer.
(Little, Brown, June 4, $30)
-
Room to Dream
by David Lynch and Kristine McKenna
LOGLINE Mixing memoir material written by Lynch with biographical sections (based on 300 interviews), this book offers a close look at the man behind Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and other beloved nightmare inducers.
BUZZ Lynch's experimental take on the memoir genre is sure to be polarizing, thought-provoking and catnip for film buffs.(Random House, June 19, $32)
-
The Lost Vintage
by Ann Mah
LOGLINE A woman returns to her family's French vineyard to pass the notoriously difficult Master of Wine exam but discovers family secrets buried since World War II.
BUZZ Pitched as Sweetbitter meets The Nightingale, it's poised to become this season's essential female-centered adventure.(Morrow, June 19, $27)
-
Confessions of the Fox
by Jordy Rosenberg
LOGLINE A trans professor tries to figure out if the just-discovered gender-bending memoir of 18th century British thief Jack Sheppard is real.
BUZZ Rosenberg himself is a trans professor at U. Mass-Amherst, and the novel is being touted as the summer's splashiest debut.
(One World, June 26, $27)
-
The King of Content
by Keach Hagey
LOGLINE A look at Sumner Redstone, the 94-year-old magnate who turned a chain of drive-in theaters into a global media empire now threatened by bigger players (Disney, Amazon) — and his misconduct.
BUZZ The rare bio that has all the thrills of a beach read, including new revelations about the fire that severely injured Redstone.
(HarperBusiness, July 3, $30)
-
The Last Time I Lied
by Riley Sager
LOGLINE A woman returns to her childhood summer camp to solve the mystery of three bunkmates who disappeared one night.
BUZZ Sager's first novel, the similarly themed best-seller Final Girls, won praise from none other than Stephen King.
(Dutton, July 3, $26)
-
She Was The Quiet One
by Michele Campbell
LOGLINE Twin sisters become rivals at a New England boarding school, but a murder raises the question of whether one was having an affair with a teacher.
BUZZ The former federal prosecutor got attention for her debut, Its Always the Husband, but this thriller set in a world of privilege promises to be her breakout.
(St. Martin's Press, July 31, $27)
