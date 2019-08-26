VMAs: 10 Memorable Moments From the MTV Awards Show

Upon receiving their silver astronaut for video of the year, Taylor Swift called out the White House for not addressing the Equality Act legislation.

While accepting the award alongside the music video's cast, Swift noted that the video ends by encouraging viewers to sign the Equality Act petition. "Which basically just says we all deserve equal rights under the law," she said of the legislation as she continued to encourage viewers to sign the petition.

"I want to thank everyone that signed that petition because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House," she continued. The singer then looked at an imaginary watch on her wrist as she implied that the Trump administration should address the petition.

Swift then praised the cast of the video, which was comprised of mainly LGBTQ community members. "My cast live their lives so authentically. Thank you for being the example that you are. I love you guys so much," she concluded. "Thank you MTV for lifting up this point in this video. We love you."

The video also won the video for good award earlier in the night.

The anti-hate anthem's music video features a star-studded cast including Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Queer Eye cast, Billy Porter, Ciara, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko and Katy Perry. The song targets Swift's haters and calls out those that attack the LGBTQ community, which is represented in the video.

