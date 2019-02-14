10 Memorable Onscreen Couples From the Past 10 Years
From Sebastian and Mia in 'La La Land' to Oliver and Elio in 'Call Me by Your Name,' here are some of the moste memorable romances seen on the big screen over the past decade.
Over the past 10 years, moviegoers have seen beautiful relationships onscreen.
While not all of those relationships were built to last, they made a lasting mark on audiences.
In honor of Valentine's Day, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at 10 of the most memorable film romances from the past decade. (Warning: Some spoilers ahead if you haven't seen all of these movies.)
-
Tom and Summer
'(500) Days of Summer' (2009)
Recently hitting its 10-year anniversary, 500 Days of Summer remains a rom-com favorite among its fans. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel play Tom and Summer, who have a very fun yet complicated relationship. When their love goes south, Tom scrambles to find answers but rediscovers his true passions in life along the way.
-
Jamie and Dylan
'Friends With Benefits' (2011)
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake play two single people who start a casual hook-up deal and end up developing romantic feelings for each other. This lighthearted onscreen romance played around with the idea that maybe two people can't be "just friends" when there are little boundaries.
-
Suzy and Sam
'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)
In Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom, audiences see the sweet progression of the innocent first love between Suzy and Sam, two pen pals who run away from anyone and everyone who shuns their romance. Retreating to an isolated beach, they learn more about each other and themselves while learning to navigate the impending weight of growing up. Their puppy love was one of Anderson's more tender depictions of relationships.
-
Oliver and Elio
'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)
Based onAndré Aciman's novel, Call Me by Your Name is a story about first love and discovering the boundaries of a relationship with an expiration date. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer play a couple who develops their love during the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy. Many moviegoers found it hard to resist the elegant charm of the film's vintage Italian aesthetic and the sweet yet frantic relationship between Oliver and Elio.
-
Sebastian and Mia
La La Land (2016)
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in La La Land as Sebastian and Mia, two aspiring artists who find their way to each other in the midst of their individual journeys to the top. While their romance is filled with vibrant wonder and music, the choice to ultimately part ways was what brought them together in the first place – their love for art.
-
Kumail and Emily
'The Big Sick' (2017)
Based on the relationship of real-life spouses Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick is the story of how they fell in love. The screenplay was a collaborative effort between the two, but only Nanjiani starred in the film. Zoe Kazan, who plays Emily onscreen, watched videos of interactions between Nanjiani and Gordon before shooting so that she could get a better grasp on their characters. The film was released in the United States on the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
-
Rachel and Nick
'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)
In Crazy Rich Asians, Rachel and Nick face exterior obstacles when they travel to Singapore for a friend's wedding. When Rachel has to face Nick's rich family, she begins to feel unwelcome in his fantasy world. But their love perseveres through familial expectation, cultural pressures and social class. In Henry Golding's acting debut, he and Constance Wu depict a picture of unconditional love.
-
Jackson and Ally Maine
'A Star Is Born' (2018)
A Star Is Born has had four iterations thus far, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took to the screen in the most recent version as Jackson and Ally Maine. The two musicians fall in love after they meet in a drag bar, and Jackson pursues Ally. As their love progresses, Ally becomes a more accomplished artist, while Jackson gets deeper into a concealed addiction. As tragically as it ends, their onscreen romance has made an impact on modern-day cinema and the Motion Picture Academy, earning eight Oscar nominations. Gaga and Cooper also became friends in real life during filming. Cooper has performed the film's hit song "Shallow" with Gaga on some occasions after the movie wrapped.
-
Tim and Mary
'About Time' (2013)
Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson co-star in this fantasy/romantic comedy about a man who comes from a long line of time travelers and uses his special power to win over the woman he desires. After multiple time-travel mishaps, Tim (Gleeson) eventually gains Mary's (McAdams) favor, and the two fall in love. As they begin their lives together on the coast of England, Tim repeatedly uses his gift to perfect wrongs between them, and correct family mishaps along the way. But it isn't long before he realizes time travel cannot stop every single normal unfortunate event of life.
-
Pat and Tiffany
'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence play a couple of friends who help each other while going through a simultaneous rough patch in their lives. When Pat (Cooper) is released from a mental institution, his only focus is reconciling with his wife. Tiffany (Lawrence) is a young widow with depression and relationship problems. After months of ups and downs in their friendship, they realize that they are in love. Lawrence and Cooper have also starred in American Hustle, Serena and Joy together.