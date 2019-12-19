10 Moments of the 2010s That Are Already Changing the 2020s (And Beyond)

WHAT HAPPENED Fifteen years after being pronounced dead, Tupac Shakur performed as a hologram for 70,000 fans, ushering in a decade of VFX-enabled posthumous turns that included Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 7 and Carrie Fisher in Star Wars.

THE TAKEAWAY Lots more dead will be rising in the 2020s, as will financial and legal issues. Case in point: the upcoming Finding Jack, starring late icon James Dean. "We expect a whole range of deceased stars making their way back to the screen," insists the film's co-director Anton Ernst. "This is good for everyone."