From Beyonce's Feathers to Lizzo's "Chocolate" Gown: 10 of Music's Edgiest Red Carpet Looks From the Past 10 Years
The Hollywood Reporter celebrates 10 years of its Power Stylists issue with a look back at the memorable outfits worn by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Rihanna and more.
From Lady Gaga's timelessly chic Alaia at the 2015 Oscars (courtesy of stylist-turned-designer Brandon Maxwell) to Cardi B's daring oyster-like Thierry Mugler couture at the 2019 Grammys (it started with her stylist Kollin Carter direct messaging the designer on Instagram), the most influential music stylists delivered attention-grabbing glam over the past decade. “Cardi's Grammys dress was a defining moment," says Carter, who traveled to Paris to scour Mugler's archives. "We didn't know how people would react — it was so unexpected, just like her.” Says Lizzo's stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who recently outfitted the "Good as Hell" singer in a custom chocolate Hershey's bar Moschino dress, "Lizzo knows how to be sexy, but still have fun with fashion." Here are 10 unforgettable looks from the past 10 years, whether outrageously fun, fierce or a bit of both.
Katy Perry (2011)
Katy Perry and stylist Johnny Wujek wanted “angelic whimsicality” for her big Grammys night. “The crystal bodice and draping were heavenly,” says Wujek of the “Teenage Dream” singer’s bespoke Armani Prive.
Pharrell (2014)
“That was all Pharrell,” says Mariel Haenn (of styling duo Rob + Mariel) about his Vivienne Westwood hat at the Grammys, which spawned its own parody Twitter account. “It’s fun to see a man willing to take risks.”
Lady Gaga (2015)
Lady Gaga surprised in a timeless Azzedine Alaïa gown at the Oscars, a shift from her meat-dress days. “It’s more interesting to celebrate being classic,” says her then-stylist turned designer Brandon Maxwell.
Rita Ora (2015)
“It was a tasteful ‘wow’ moment that was chic, daring and had vulgarity,” says stylist Jason Rembert of Rita Ora’s Donna Karan dress at the Vanity Fair party. “Shout-out to Rita’s genetics and work ethic.”
Rihanna (2015)
Rihanna and stylist Mel Ottenberg didn’t disappoint when she stepped out in Chinese designer Guo Pei’s jaw-dropping caped “omelette” creation — 55 pounds and more than 40 feet long — at the Met Ball.
Beyonce (2016)
Beyoncé walked the MTV VMA’s carpet, where she won eight awards for Lemonade, in a Francesco Scognamiglio, courtesy of stylist Marni Senofonte, with $12 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Taylor Swift (2016)
For her 1989 album of the year Grammy win, “Taylor [Swift] had a vision of those exact colors,” says her stylist Joseph Cassell, who posed with her for a THR cover in 2013. “I worked with Versace and voila!”
Janelle Monae (2018)
“This came together at the eleventh hour,” says Alexandra Mandelkorn of Janelle Monáe’s Nicolas Jebran gown (a nod to Pride month) at the BET Awards. “The hat she owned and added moments before the carpet.
Cardi B (2019)
“She’s bold, outspoken and unapologetic — if you put all of that into a dress, it would be this one,” says Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter of the ‘Money’ rapper’s velvet couture by Thierry Mugler at the Grammys.
Lizzo (2020)
“It’s such a statement and she is the most iconic chocolate woman out there,” says Lizzo’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson of the singer’s custom Moschino at the BRIT Awards. “What Lizzo is creating is happy and fun.”
This story first appeared in the March 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.