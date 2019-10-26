10 Spooky Games to Play This Halloween

It's been a frighteningly good year for horror game fans. Beginning with the January release of Resident Evil 2, the past 10 months have delivered a steady stream of scares, from traditional survival-focused entries to more action-packed, zombie gut-spilling adventures.

With Halloween creeping around the corner, it's the perfect time to dive in — or revisit — some of the year's best goosebumps-inducing titles. Whether you're craving some serious scares or more lighthearted frights, the following games will help set the mood for All Hallows' Eve.