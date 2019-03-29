The Cast of '10 Things I Hate About You,' Then and Now

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the teenage romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

In its opening weekend, the film grossed $14.8 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2,271 theaters domestically (according to Box Office Mojo), ranking it at No. 2 at the box office behind The Matrix. It went on to gross $67.9 million domestically (adjusted). Ten years later, a television series spinoff also titled 10 Things I Hate About You aired on ABC Family.



The movie, which is a loose, modernized adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, was a breakout for both Ledger and Stiles when they were just starting out in their acting careers. The cast also included Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larry Miller.

In honor of the film's anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the cast has been up to in the two decades since the rom-com first hit theaters. (Warning: Some spoilers if you haven't seen the movie.)