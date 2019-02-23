Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Black Panther'

Nominated for seven Oscars, Black Panther has the distinction of not only being one of the highest grossing films in worldwide history, but also the highest-grossing superhero film ever at the domestic box office. Its best picture nomination marks the first time a film in the superhero genre has been nominated in that category.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and featuring a nearly all-black cast, Black Panther follows the rise of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), next in line to be the king of the afro-futurist fictional nation of Wakanda. Following his father's sudden death, T'Challa discovers his true power and purpose as a Wakandan — not just as its leader, but as its legendary hero, Black Panther — amid attempts to reveal the powerful and prosperous nation to the world.

Below are 10 things to know about the Oprah-endorsed Marvel movie.