Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody traces the roots of Queen — and its iconic frontman Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek) — from the clubs of London to the group's 1985 performance at Live Aid.

Written by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan, and produced by Graham King and Queen manager Jim Beach, the movie was a passion project for King that took nearly a decade to bring to the screen. Along the way, it faced a number of behind-the-scenes issues, from Sacha Baron Cohen's departure to director Bryan Singer's firing. Still, Bohemian Rhapsody has become the highest grossing musical biopic in history, earning more than $850 million at the global box office.

Read on for more information The Hollywood Reporter has revealed about Bohemian Rhapsody, including how Malek transformed himself into Mercury and how the film's team re-created one of the most famous concerts in music history.