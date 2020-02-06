Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'The Irishman'

The Irishman is heading to the 2020 Oscars with 10 nominations.

The Martin Scorsese-directed Netflix film is up for best picture, best director, best supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), best adapted screenplay (Steven Zaillian), best production design, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing and best visual effects.

Based on Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman tells the true story of mob hitman and World War II veteran Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (Robert De Niro). The film follows Sheeran in his later years of life as he reflects on the events that defined his career as a notorious hitman, particularly the role he played in the disappearance of labor leader and his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

In addition to directing, Scorsese produced the film alongside De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Irwin Winkler, Gerald Chamales, Gaston Pavlovich, Randall Emmett and Gabriele Israilovici.

Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham, Kathrine Narducci, Domenick Lombardozzi, Anna Paquin, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ray Romano and Jesse Plemons round out the cast.

The film's production and release was a long time coming. Scorsese and De Niro began to develop the film in 2007 and initially failed to find financial backers for the project until Netflix signed on to the project.

Here's 10 behind the scenes facts that the cast and crew have shared with The Hollywood Reporter about the acclaimed film.