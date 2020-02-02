Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Joker'

Todd Phillips' take on comic book villain the Joker is going into the 2020 Oscars as the most nominated film with 11 nods from the Film Academy for everything from best picture to best sound editing and best adapted screenplay.

One of nine films up for the top prize of the night, best picture, Warner Bros.' Joker also received nominations for best actor (Joaquin Phoenix), original score, director, cinematography, sound mixing, best costume design, best film editing and best makeup and hairstyling.

The film follows failed-comedian-turned-professional-clown Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) as he tries to form connections with people throughout Gotham City, like his next door neighbor and a little boy on a bus. As he imagines things around him going the way he'd like, Arthur attempts to blend in with society, only to be constantly pushed to the edge. Isolated and bullied, Arthur begins transforming into the Clown Prince of Crime known as the Joker.

Joker has already won a number of awards this season, including at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAs.

From Martin Scorsese's involvement with the film to the real meaning behind its storyline and Thomas Wayne's big secret, here are 10 behind the scenes facts about the film, including some spoilers.