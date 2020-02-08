Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Little Women'

Gerwig wrote the screenplay in a cabin in Big Sur. She used Alcott's letters and diaries, along with 19th century paintings of young women, as inspiration to pen the script.

She told THR that she was struck by how relevant the story still is, despite taking place in the 1800s. "To me, the book was so clearly about women, art and money," she said. "I felt like there were all these spiky things that I could really dig into."

The writer and director also felt that the portion of the novel that touches on the March sisters' adult lives had been left largely unexplored in the culture's collective memory, so she decided to tell her version of Little Women in a nonlinear fashion. Gerwig's version starts with their grown-up points of view and flashes back to their childhood memories.

Gerwig took some creative liberties with her script. For instance, Jo doesn't exactly get married at the end of the film. When Alcott wrote her novel, her publisher insisted on a happy romantic ending. Meanwhile, Alcott herself never got married. Gerwig weaved that history into the movie with a meta twist. When Jo writes her novel in the film, her publisher insists on a happy ending. Gerwig then includes a book-within-a-movie sequence that mimics an over-the-top rom-com moment. The book scene is complete with backlighting and a rain machine.

Producer Amy Pascal revealed that not everyone initially understood the scene. "It took a minute for everybody to understand what it was Greta wanted to say," said the producer. "This is not a movie that studios are making these days. It's not your typical period piece, it's pretty meta, pretty subversive."