Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Marriage Story'

Writer-director Noah Baumbach's beautiful and sad exploration of a couple, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, going through a bicoastal divorce with their 8-year-old son caught in the middle is headed to the 2020 Oscars with six nominations.

Netflix's Marriage Story is one of nine films up for best picture at this year's Academy Awards, receiving additional nods for best actor, actress, actress in a supporting role, original screenplay and original score. It also nabbed six Golden Globe noms, three SAG Awards nods and eight mentions from the Critics' Choice Awards — Laura Dern took home the award for best supporting actress at all three.

The film follows theater director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole's (Johansson) divorce, when their son, Henry (Azhy Robertson), gets caught in the middle after they decide to involve lawyers and start arguing over custody.

Though, on the surface, it seems like a standard divorce film, Baumbach insists there's more to it than that. "I discovered in doing a story that was, on one level, about divorce could actually be a way to do a love story," he said.

With all the award nominations Marriage Story has racked up, there's no surprise it's the only one of his films Baumbach can actually sit through. "Usually, I don't look at [my films]," the director said. "But I can watch this movie in ways that I have not been able to watch previous ones. Watching the actors feels cathartic for me. It feels outside of me in a great way."

From the cast and crew's personal experiences with divorce to Baumbach's meticulousness and relentlessness to a surprise cameo that's personal to the director, here are 10 behind the scenes facts, including some spoilers, about Marriage Story.