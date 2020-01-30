Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an ode to 1960s Los Angeles. In order to give the movie an authentic L.A. feel, production designer Barbara Ling had to rebuild iconic 1960s spots that had since been torn down.

Pandora's Box, a club on The Strip, was demolished in 1967. So, when Tarantino told Ling he wanted to include the club in the film, she started looking for the perfect spot to recreate it, deciding on Hollywood restaurant Joseph's Cafe. Though the owner agreed to let the crew use the outside of the building for shots, he didn't want his walls painted, so Ling ended up wrapping the entire building in vinyl wallpaper.

"I love that Quentin wanted Pandora's Box because it was a strange location, but iconic at the same time, especially because of the [1966] riots that happened when it was [forced to] close," she told THR. "It is a great piece of L.A. history that was torn down, unfortunately, at the end of the '60s, because it was too much of a hangout for hippies."

The mural of James Dean from his 1956 film Giant was an original made for the movie. Ling said it was a tribute to all the murals that used to decorate building walls across Los Angeles in the 60s. "That particular mural was very close to Quentin's heart. It's just how murals were in the '60s," she said. "There used to be so many more murals. This is the problem with overbuilding; it's amazing how few murals are left."

For the Van Nuys Drive-In that Cliff lives behind in the movie, Ling made a large-scale miniature because the actual letters would have been too massive to recreate, but they really wanted him to live near the drive-in. "I love that whole environment for Cliff, putting him in such a different world from the [glamorous one] in which he serves as a stuntman," she explained.

"People have said to me, 'I can't believe you did that for one short shot,'" Ling told THR. "And I said, 'You know what? That's how you make a movie. It's just a lot of small things that make up one long movie.'"