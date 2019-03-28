Power Lawyers 2019: 10 Top Music Attorneys for Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, BTS and More

Byrnes, who reps The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, extended the singer’s run as a coach on the NBC series and negotiated a deal for her daytime talk show that will debut this fall. Last year marked a first for Byrnes, as he negotiated agreements for Michelle Obama’s speaking tour for her book Becoming.

Favorite place to celebrate a win: "Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida."

If I wasn't a lawyer, I'd be ... "Less nit-picky."