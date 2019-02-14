11 Actors Who Earned Oscar and Razzie Nominations in the Same Year

With the 91st annual Academy Awards quickly approaching, this year's nominated actors and actresses hope to walk away with a golden statuette in hand. However, a day before the big ceremony airs Feb. 24 is yet another awards show that honors not the best performances of the year, but rather the worst.

On Feb. 23, the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) will acknowledge a range of talent, from actors to cinematographers, for their worst work of the year. Winners of each category will receive a gilded raspberry trophy.

Last month, Melissa McCarthy became the latest actor to receive both Oscar and Razzie nominations in the same year, for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Happytime Murders, respectively. Though McCarthy may be the only dual nominee for 2019, in the Razzie's 39-year history, she is far from the first.

Here are the 11 actors who have been honored for both their best and worst performances in the same year.