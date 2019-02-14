11 Actors Who Earned Oscar and Razzie Nominations in the Same Year
Two of the eleven actors received both Oscar and Razzie nods for the same film performances.
With the 91st annual Academy Awards quickly approaching, this year's nominated actors and actresses hope to walk away with a golden statuette in hand. However, a day before the big ceremony airs Feb. 24 is yet another awards show that honors not the best performances of the year, but rather the worst.
On Feb. 23, the 39th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) will acknowledge a range of talent, from actors to cinematographers, for their worst work of the year. Winners of each category will receive a gilded raspberry trophy.
Last month, Melissa McCarthy became the latest actor to receive both Oscar and Razzie nominations in the same year, for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Happytime Murders, respectively. Though McCarthy may be the only dual nominee for 2019, in the Razzie's 39-year history, she is far from the first.
Here are the 11 actors who have been honored for both their best and worst performances in the same year.
-
Melissa McCarthy
2019
Oscar Nomination:
For the 2019 Academy Awards, McCarthy is in the race for best leading actress for her portrayal of real-life celebrity biographer Lee Israel, who made a living by forging letters, in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Razzie Nomination:
In The Happytime Murders, McCarthy stars alongside a cast of raunchy and rowdy felt puppets as Detective Connie Edwards. She must work with a private eye puppet named Phil Phillips, played by Bill Barretta, to solve a string of puppet-related murders.
McCarthy is also being considered for the worst actress "honor" for her work in Life of the Party. The Oscar contender plays a middle-aged mother seeking to continue her education at the same university as her daughter. Chaos and embarrassment ensue when McCarthy's character, Deanna, tries to fit in the college campus.
-
Eddie Redmayne
2016
Oscar Nomination:
In 2016, the Fantastic Beasts star received the Oscar nod for his performance as Lili Elbe, a woman who was the one first recipients of a sex reassignment surgery, in The Danish Girl. Redmayne was up against Bryan Cranston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Michael Fassbender to win best actor in a leading role.
Razzie Nomination:
Not too long after the Academy announced Redmayne's best actor nomination, the Razzie Awards shared their list of contenders for 2016's worst supporting actor. The Razzies nominated Redmayne — who'd won an Oscar the previous year for The Theory of Everything — was nominated for Jupiter Ascending, playing Balem Abrasax, the villain in this intergalactic tale about saving Earth. Other Razzie nominees included Josh Gad, Jason Lee and Kevin James, but it was Redmayne who took home the Golden Raspberry.
-
Sylvester Stallone
2016
Oscar Nomination:
Less than 20 years after the fifth and last installment of the Rocky series, Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as the iconic boxer Rocky Balboa in Creed. Instead of beating other boxers in the ring, Rocky instead came back to coach the son of one of his notable foes, Apollo Creed. Stallone received a nomination for best supporting actor, but failed to walk away with the golden statuette that night.
Razzie Nomination:
When it came to being recognized for his worst work, it wasn't Stallone's first time at the Razzie rodeo. Even before 2016, Stallone had garnered more than 20 Razzie noms and had won a handful of the golden trophies. But in 2016, Stallone received the Razzie Redeemer Award.
-
Rooney Mara
2016
Oscar Nomination:
Accompanied by Rachel McAdams, Jennifer Jason Leigh and some more notable stars, Rooney Mara was in the 2016 Oscars race for best supporting actress. She received the nomination for her performance as Therese Belivet, Cate Blanchett's romantic interest in Carol.
Razzie Nomination:
Mara was also up for the Razzie in the worst supporting actress category. The nomination was for her performance as Princess Tiger Lily in the latest Peter Pan film adaptation, Pan. Mara also faced backlash for taking on the role, which many considered white-washng the Native American original.
-
Sandra Bullock
2010
Oscar Nomination:
In 2010, Sandra Bullock not only received an Oscar nod for her performance in The Blind Side, but in the race between Carey Mulligan, Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Gabourey Sidibe and herself, it was Bullock who took home the Oscars statuette. In the drama, she played Leigh Anne Tuohy who took in Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron) as one of her own and helped him pursue football professionally.
Razzie Nomination:
Bullock took home the Golden Raspberry for her performance in All About Steve. The actress even showed up to the awards ceremony to pick up her award for worst actress. "I think this is an extraordinary award," she joked. As she came onto the stage to accept her award and make her speech, Bullock lugged a wagon full of All About Steve DVDs for audience members to take.
-
Alec Baldwin
2004
Oscar Nomination:
Alec Baldwin was just one of the nominees for 2004's best supporting actor. In The Cooler, the 30 Rock star played Shelly Kaplow, the boss of the Las Vegas Shangri-La casino. Other contenders for the same award included Ken Watanabe and Benicio del Toro.
Razzie Nomination:
In the same year, Baldwin played the antagonist in Universal's film adaptation of The Cat in the Hat. Though the movie won the Golden Raspberry for worst excuse for an actual movie, Baldwin himself only remained a nominee, and not a victor, for the worst supporting actor award, losing to Sylvester Stallone for Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over.
-
Christopher Walken
2003
Oscar Nomination:
Christopher Walken, already an Academy Award winner, gained yet another Oscar nom for his work in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led Catch Me If You Can. In the movie, Walken plays Frank Abagnale Sr., the father of the film's clever scammer.
Razzie Nomination:
When it came to the 2003 Razzie Awards, the Oscar winner received recognition for his work in Disney's The Country Bears. Walken plays the greedy banker Reed Thimple, who intends to destroy the legendary music hall that once was the stomping grounds of the grizzly country rock band The Country Bears. Though he didn't win the Golden Raspberry in 2003, Walken returned to the 2004 Razzie nominee list for his work in Gigli and Kangaroo Jack.
-
Uma Thurman
1995
Oscar Nomination:
In 1995, Uma Thurman received her only Oscar nomination to date. Thurman's performance as the iconic Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction put her in the race for best supporting actress, against Helen Mirren, Rosemary Harris and Dianne West, with the latter taking home the Oscar.
Razzie Nomination:
Thurman's performance in Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, however, was welcomed with a big thumbs-down and a nomination for worst actress. In the film adaptation of the Tom Robbins novel, Thurman plays Sissy Hanshaw, a young girl who hitchhikes her way across the United States and eventually to New York, thanks to her abnormally large thumbs. The actress lost the race for the worst actress award to Sharon Stone.
-
Jack Nicholson
1993
Oscar Nomination:
Before the 1993 Academy Awards, Jack Nicholson had already taken home two golden statuettes, for his lead role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and and for his supporting performance in Terms of Endearment. The nod for his work in A Few Good Men marked Nicholson's 10th Oscar nomination, but Gene Hackman ultimately walked away with the prize for best actor in a supporting role.
Razzie Nomination:
In the same year, Nicholson also received a nomination for worst actor, but that would be his first and only Razzie nom. The actor received the nomination for his work in both Hoffa and Man Trouble. The win, however, went to 25-time Razzie nominee and seasoned Razzie winner Sylvester Stallone.
-
Amy Irving
1984
Oscar Nomination:
In Barbra Streisand's directorial debut, Yentl, Amy Iriving plays a young Jewish woman conflicted by her feelings for her fiancée and her growing love toward another character, Anshel. Her acting and musical performances in the movie led Irving to receive her first and sole Oscar nomination to date.
Razzie Nomination:
Interestingly, Razzie voters listed Irving as a nominee for the worst supporting actress award for the same performance as her Oscars nod. Among other nominees for the same category were Sybil Dancing, Bib Besch and Diana Scarwid, with the first taking home the golden raspberry.
-
James Coco
1982
Oscar Nomination:
In Only When I Laugh, James Coco starred as Jimmy Perrino, a close friend of the film's protagonist, played by Marsha Mason. Though this was Coco's only Oscar nom, it was John Gielgud who won the statuette for his supporting performance in Arthur.
Razzie Nomination:
A year after the first ever Razzie Awards, Coco made history by becoming not only the first actor to receive both Oscar and Razzie nominations in the same year, but also the first actor to receive both nominations for the same performance. The golden Raspberry, however, went to Steve Forrest for his work in Mommie Dearest.