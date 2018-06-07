"I Love Finding the Humanity in Comedy": 11 Actresses on Their Most Challenging Scenes

Sam (Adlon) seems to be in relative control of her chaotic life as season two begins, but that changes quickly when she discovers her teen daughter Max (Mikey Madison) has a 35-year-old boyfriend (Arturo Del Puerto).

What was your most challenging scene this season?

“It had to be doing the dance in the season finale. That was six months in the planning. And from preproduction to the day we did it, it was a secret we kept from Mikey Madison, whom we performed it for. This was a massive kind of thing and everyone was in on it except her. I wanted to get a genuine reaction from her when she saw it for the first time. It was hard to learn the choreography. We had to build the set in secret in the back of the house we were shooting at. Celia [Imrie, who plays Phil], Hannah [Alligood, who plays Frankie] and Olivia [Edward, who plays Duke] would practice the choreography during the week and I’d practice on the weekend because I was shooting during the week. It wasn’t terrifying to do it because our show is about imperfections. It wasn’t a matter of doing it correctly. It’s just a matter of knowing the dance well enough so it looked like we all worked hard on it. On the day, we were all freaking out because we couldn’t wait to do it for Mikey. She says it was the best surprise of her life. Watch how stiffly I move, by the way. I had thrown my back out after we’d done it a couple times.”