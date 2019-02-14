11 NY Fashion Week Looks Destined for the Red Carpet
From Tom Ford’s heavily chain-embellished dresses to Oscar de la Renta’s rich jewel-toned eveningwear.
It was a relatively quiet New York Fashion Week on the celebrity front, minus the last day’s Michael Kors show (Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington) and a Michael B. Jordan sighting at Coach. But, that didn’t cool the high-octane looks — and possibly the most feathers on record (hello, Marc Jacobs) — coming down the runway.
From Tom Ford’s heavily chain-embellished dresses (set to Crowded House’s tune "Don’t Dream It’s Over," a subtle anti-Trump undertone) to Oscar de la Renta’s rich jewel-toned eveningwear, there were plenty of show-stopping options shown for the red carpet set. Amid Trumpian turmoil, two extreme trends emerged: dark and minimalistic (as seen at Proenza Schouler and The Row) and full-on escapism (think disco ball sequins at Kors’ Studio 54-themed show), the latter playing to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
Brandon Maxwell
The stylist-turned-designer zeroed in on timeless black and white with the occasional pops of lime green and red, including this youthful twist on a classic ball gown with revealing side cutouts that we’d love to see Lady Gaga rocking.
Tom Ford
The designer, who kicked off #NYFW with a sharply tailored collection, closed his show with a series of chain-embellished gowns, including this crystal-encrusted sparkler that Oscars presenter Charlize Theron would slay in.
Oscar de la Renta
Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia had a knockout collection — their strongest one yet — with several red carpet-worthy looks (stylists, take note!) including this white ostrich feather gown with a high-low hemline that garnered a few audible gasps from the front row. With fans ranging from Gemma Chan to Nicki Minaj to Celine Dion (and HRH Meghan Markle), it’s anyone’s guess who’ll nab it.
Marc Jacobs
The designer closed the week with extreme volume, occasional hits of color balanced by melancholic black and muted lavender-gray and an abundance of feathers all set to a live string quartet. A much needed ray of bright in the collection, which Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Christy Turlington walked in, was this dramatic yellow silk taffeta dress with an open neckline and train.
Rosie Assoulin
The takeaway: A masterful mix of colors including electric violet and cream; tangerine and canary yellow; and this oxblood and turquoise gown that’s sure to garner raves.
Prabal Gurung
Gurung’s globetrotting east-meets-west collection was a mash-up of 1970s Kathmandu hippies and Parisian extravagance (inspired by Yves Saint Laurent and Christian LaCroix), the latter exemplified by this multicolor ostrich feather frock that oozes Cannes glam.
Brock
Oscar gold? L.A.-based design duo Laura and Kristopher Brock showed a regal-looking strapless gold brocade gown with black velvet detailing fit for Hollywood royalty (fans include Margot Robbie, Rachel Weisz and Emily Blunt).
Carolina Herrera
Creative director Wes Gordon, who was inspired by Robert Mapplethorpe’s floral still life photography, continued to deliver a fresh wave of color and youthful, relaxed silhouettes. This bright floral print mini-dress would work well for front-row guest Shailene Woodley’s upcoming Big Little Lies press tour.
Sally LaPointe
The designer’s monochromatic lineup included a few killer sequin blouses teamed with matching pleated-front silk trousers, a sexy gown alternative for fans of the brand such as Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra.
Tomo Koizumi
The Japanese designer made his buzzy debut at Marc Jacobs’ Madison Avenue store with a lineup of voluminous, candy-colored tulle confections (think the kinds of dresses that require a party bus for transportation to the red carpet). Final verdict? A fantastical new find for the fashion daring such as Cate Blanchett or Rihanna, who already favors Giambattista Valli’s over-the-top frothy gowns.
Michael Kors
The iconic New York designer turned to the city, specifically Studio 54, for inspiration, treating his front row guests Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Wilde and Catherine Zeta-Jones to a collection packed with shimmery sequins, feather boas, leather patchwork and gold lamé. This gold asymmetric dress with feather trim is prime for a film premiere or party, but we also couldn’t resist the black sequin mini emblazoned with the Studio 54 logo. Did we mention Barry Manilow closed the show singing ‘Copacabana?’