11 NY Fashion Week Looks Destined for the Red Carpet

It was a relatively quiet New York Fashion Week on the celebrity front, minus the last day’s Michael Kors show (Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington) and a Michael B. Jordan sighting at Coach. But, that didn’t cool the high-octane looks — and possibly the most feathers on record (hello, Marc Jacobs) — coming down the runway.

From Tom Ford’s heavily chain-embellished dresses (set to Crowded House’s tune "Don’t Dream It’s Over," a subtle anti-Trump undertone) to Oscar de la Renta’s rich jewel-toned eveningwear, there were plenty of show-stopping options shown for the red carpet set. Amid Trumpian turmoil, two extreme trends emerged: dark and minimalistic (as seen at Proenza Schouler and The Row) and full-on escapism (think disco ball sequins at Kors’ Studio 54-themed show), the latter playing to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.