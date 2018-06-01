11 Ways to Get Involved in Women's Rights Issues Around Los Angeles
Check out progressive organizations created and led by Hollywood women and the candidates, causes and at-risk groups they support.
Sparked by President Trump's election, women in Hollywood have formed political groups and PACs to create change nationwide. In the May 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter, executives, writers, producers and actors discuss their advocacy for stricter gun control, flipping the house and fighting for feminism.
Here are 11 groups in L.A. that are walking the walk of Hollywood politics.
LA Women's Collective
Where: Brentwood/Santa Monica
Who: Heidi Fugeman Lindelof, TriStar's Hannah Minghella, ICM's Hannah Linkenhoker
What: Electing female candidates as a PAC
No formal name
Where: Beverly Hills
Who: ABC Sports' Suzy Shuster Eisen, 7 Days in Entebbe exec producer Liza Chasin, The Mayor exec producer Jamie Tarses, exec director of Matthew McConaughy's Just Keep Livin Foundation Shannon Mabrey Rotenberg
What: Gun violence prevention
Showing Up for Racial Justice
Where: Culver City
Who: Producer Megan Wolpert, Chicks Who Script podcast co-founder Lauren Schacher, How to Get Away With Murder actor Matt McGorry
What: Working toward racial justice
March On
Where: West Hollywood
Who: Imagine Television president Samie Kim Falvey, Gotham Group CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Annapurna TV head Sue Naegle, attorney Laura Wasser, Lysa Heslov
What: Turning states blue
Take Back the Ninth
Where: Hollywood Hills
Who: Designated Survivor casting director Liz Dean, Fresh Off the Boat consulting producer Dana Klein, The Catch consulting producer Rina Mimoun, TV director Nzinga Stewart (Grey's Anatomy), musician Inara George
What: Rotating issues, from legislative action to women's rights. Dean co-founded the group to protest the new administration that was ushered in the day after elections on Nov. 8, 2016.
No formal name
Where: Hancock Park
Who: Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson, TV producer Jennifer Levin, Nailed It! exec producer Jane Lipsitz
What: Electing Democratic candidates; feeding the homeless in L.A.
Women's Forum
Where: Hancock Park
Who: Sony Pictures Entertainment senior vp Gloria Hann, Jaywalker Pictures' Jayme Lemons, Lizzy Caplan, Marina Black Goyer
What: Reproductive rights; electing female candidates
Persist Happy Hour
Where: Los Feliz
Who: Netflix content acquisitions director Lisa Hamilton Daly, Good Girls Revolt producer Bronwyn Garrity, comedian Annabelle Gurwitch, TV writer Laurie Israel
What: Swinging the House left
Feminists in Action
Where: Silver Lake
Who: Writer Jessi Klein, ABC Studios' Jenny Fritz, June Diane Raphael
What: Electing progressive women; equality for all
Drain the NRA
Where: Highland Park
Who: Comedian and writer Laura Mannino, TV writer Erica Rosbe (Rick and Morty)
What: Gun violence prevention
Demand the Vote
Where: Sherman Oaks
Who: K.C. Undercover creator Corinne Marshall, TV producer Becky Hartman Edwards
What: Voter registration education
https://www.demandthevote.com/
