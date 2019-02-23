12 Best Dressed at the 2019 Spirit Awards

7:13 PM 2/23/2019

by Ingrid Schmidt

Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, Glenn Close, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan and Dakota Johnson wore some of the afternoon's most winning looks.

With its seaside setting and afternoon timing, the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica always calls for more relaxed dress code—a welcome reprieve before the stars go all-out at Sunday evening’s Oscars.

The looks on the blue carpet at the 34th annual show on Saturday were as eclectic as ever with a mash-up of trousers and suiting (on both ladies and men) paired with T-shirts and sweaters or embellished with playful pattern and texture —no neckwear required.  Dresses came in vibrant hues, many decorated with colorful stones and sequins, and most without sleeves to convey the vibe of easygoing elegance.

  • John Waters

    On the 50th anniversary of his first feature film, Mondo Trasho, the legendary writer-director-producer made a splash in an eclectic ensemble that only he could pull off:  a pale pink and green jacket with a bird and branch pattern paired with a crisp white shirt, a lime green tie, black tuxedo trousers and tan suede slip-ones with red soles (that hiked up when he sat down to reveal vibrantly striped socks).    

  • Dakota Johnson

    Looking relaxed and lovely in a pre-fall 2019 Gucci cherry-patterned bustier top with lacquered four-leaf clover buttons (for good luck), matching wide-leg culottes and black suede sandals, Johnson added a scrunchie to her wrist in lieu of a bracelet (by Sophie Buhai, who also designed her earrings) and sunglasses by her stylist Kate Young for Tura. “We love the bustier and wide pant combo and felt it was the perfect look for a day at the beach,” Young told THR.

  • Armie Hammer

    The Sorry To Bother You star stood out in a purple plaid suit paired with a pale blue button-front shirt and maroon tie (all by Etro) and blue suede shoes by Christian Louboutin.  “I always love Armie in all plaid; he really pulls it off because he’s so tall,”  his stylist Ilaria Urbinati told THR.

  • Lakeith Stanfield

    There to support his film Sorry To Bother You, Stanfield got the casual-cool vibe just right in a patterned Thom Browne suit (in the designer’s signature shrunken cut) with black Jimmy Choo oxfords, Karen Walker sunglasses, and gold chain necklaces from Beladora and XIV Karats. 

    “The second I saw that suit, I knew that we could have an epic moment with Lakeith,” his stylist Adam Ballheim told THR. “Thom has been very supportive of Lakeith for a while and Lakeith appreciates the unique artisty and eye that Thom bring to tailored menswear. Indie Spirits is a time when we can let loose and have more fun than the traditional awards carpet, but we still wanted to have a very tailored, elevated look.”

  • Kiki Layne

    Styled by Wayman and Micah, the If Beale Street Could Talk star wowed in white in a softly pleated, high-neck Chloe gown with angel-wing sleeves and a yoke embellished with multi-colored stones,  paired with a stack of bold bangle bracelets and Gianvito Rossi sandals.  

  • Tilda Swinton

    Famously self-styled, the Suspira actress got it right again in one of her favorite labels, Haider Ackermann, donning an elaborately laser-cut black leather jacket and flowy white trousers with pointy-toe white pumps.

  • Glenn Close

    Taking home a top prize, Best Female Lead for her role in The Wife, Close stole the style show in a custom, high-sheen laminated lilac jacquard pant suit by Sies Marjan with a belted jacket and allover crinkly texture. She accented the look with nude pumps, a Tyler Ellis handbag, and a ruby-and-diamond ear cuff and diamond ear piece by Ana Khouri, along with the best accessory of all: her dog Pip, who followed her on stage to accept the award. 

    “Glenn wore Sies Marjan last month for the BAFTA tea event, and a conversation just flowed organically from there to create a custom look for her; I felt like the Indie Spirit Awards would be the perfect platform for Sander’s design,” her stylist Chloe Hartstein told THR. “Suiting is very much in Glenn’s red carpet DNA, so we’ve tried to inject different takes on that throughout awards season.”

  • Amanda Seyfried

    Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the First Reformed actress looked impeccable in a crisp white button-front shirt with glittery silver embellishment and gray trousers by Givenchy, accessorized with a silver belt and pointy-toe pumps. 

  • Regina Hall

    By the beach, white looked just right on the Support The Girls actress, who wore a long and flowy striped Lela Rose V-neck gown with a wide ruffled hem from the Spring 2019 runway collection, as styled by Wayman and Micah.

     

  • Carey Mulligan

     Nominated for best female lead for her role in Wildlife, Mulligan dazzled in a white satin Chanel dress embroidered with multi-colored sequins from the Paris-New York 2018/19 collection with 18-karat pink gold and diamond “Extrait de Camelia” earrings (also by Chanel fine jewelry)  and gold leather Christian Louboutin sandals with PVC details. 

  • Sterling K. Brown

    A presenter at the awards show, Brown got the seaside dress code just right (as styled by Naz Meknat) in a blue Stile Latino suit and matching vest, a white shirt sans tie and tan suede Angela Mitchell shoes accessorized with  Armani sunglasses and an IWC watch. 

    “We wanted something a little more relaxed, but still sharp and true to Sterling’s style, since this event takes place during the day and close to the beach,”  Meknat told THR. “With that in mind, I collaborated with the amazing Italian suit designer Stile Latino on a custom three-piece suit in a lighter fabric and paired it with a simple crisp white shirt and no neckwear for a more easygoing look.” 

  • Gemma Chan

    The Crazy Rich Asians star looked like a princess in a lemon yellow and blush pink sequined, embroidered chiffon Miu Miu gown with cut-out detailing and crystal trim at the waistline, paired with a Miu Miu crystal headband and Ana Khouri diamond earrings.