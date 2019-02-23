12 Best Dressed at the 2019 Spirit Awards

With its seaside setting and afternoon timing, the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica always calls for more relaxed dress code—a welcome reprieve before the stars go all-out at Sunday evening’s Oscars.

The looks on the blue carpet at the 34th annual show on Saturday were as eclectic as ever with a mash-up of trousers and suiting (on both ladies and men) paired with T-shirts and sweaters or embellished with playful pattern and texture —no neckwear required. Dresses came in vibrant hues, many decorated with colorful stones and sequins, and most without sleeves to convey the vibe of easygoing elegance.