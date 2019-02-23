12 Best Dressed at the 2019 Spirit Awards
Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, Glenn Close, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan and Dakota Johnson wore some of the afternoon's most winning looks.
With its seaside setting and afternoon timing, the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica always calls for more relaxed dress code—a welcome reprieve before the stars go all-out at Sunday evening’s Oscars.
The looks on the blue carpet at the 34th annual show on Saturday were as eclectic as ever with a mash-up of trousers and suiting (on both ladies and men) paired with T-shirts and sweaters or embellished with playful pattern and texture —no neckwear required. Dresses came in vibrant hues, many decorated with colorful stones and sequins, and most without sleeves to convey the vibe of easygoing elegance.
John Waters
Dakota Johnson
Armie Hammer
Lakeith Stanfield
“The second I saw that suit, I knew that we could have an epic moment with Lakeith,” his stylist Adam Ballheim told THR. “Thom has been very supportive of Lakeith for a while and Lakeith appreciates the unique artisty and eye that Thom bring to tailored menswear. Indie Spirits is a time when we can let loose and have more fun than the traditional awards carpet, but we still wanted to have a very tailored, elevated look.”
Kiki Layne
Tilda Swinton
Glenn Close
“Glenn wore Sies Marjan last month for the BAFTA tea event, and a conversation just flowed organically from there to create a custom look for her; I felt like the Indie Spirit Awards would be the perfect platform for Sander’s design,” her stylist Chloe Hartstein told THR. “Suiting is very much in Glenn’s red carpet DNA, so we’ve tried to inject different takes on that throughout awards season.”
Amanda Seyfried
Regina Hall
Carey Mulligan
Sterling K. Brown
“We wanted something a little more relaxed, but still sharp and true to Sterling’s style, since this event takes place during the day and close to the beach,” Meknat told THR. “With that in mind, I collaborated with the amazing Italian suit designer Stile Latino on a custom three-piece suit in a lighter fabric and paired it with a simple crisp white shirt and no neckwear for a more easygoing look.”
Gemma Chan