12 Emmy Nominees Who Were Up for Oscars This Year

Though the new awards season has just begun, 12 nominees of the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards are already experiencing a bit of déjà vu.

Their Emmy recognition comes just a few months after competing at the 91st Academy Awards, and a few were lucky enough to secure an Oscar.

Of these back-to-back nominees, Fleabag's Olivia Colman and True Detective's Mahershala Ali might just continue their 2019 winning streak. Vice director Adam McKay returns with a nomination for his work on Succession. As for first-timers Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams, they could strike gold with their inaugural nominations after unsuccessful bids at the Oscars.

Several documentaries honored earlier this year have also reappeared. National Geographic’s Oscar-winning Free Solo, which follows renowned climber Alex Honnold, returns for an outstanding cinematography nom. CNN's Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired documentary, RBG, has four Emmy nods to lift it past its Oscars loss.

Watch these returning honorees at the 71st Emmy Awards when it airs live on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.