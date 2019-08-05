12 Emmy Nominees Who Were Up for Oscars This Year
Back-to-back honorees include Emmy first-timers Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams.
Though the new awards season has just begun, 12 nominees of the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards are already experiencing a bit of déjà vu.
Their Emmy recognition comes just a few months after competing at the 91st Academy Awards, and a few were lucky enough to secure an Oscar.
Of these back-to-back nominees, Fleabag's Olivia Colman and True Detective's Mahershala Ali might just continue their 2019 winning streak. Vice director Adam McKay returns with a nomination for his work on Succession. As for first-timers Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams, they could strike gold with their inaugural nominations after unsuccessful bids at the Oscars.
Several documentaries honored earlier this year have also reappeared. National Geographic’s Oscar-winning Free Solo, which follows renowned climber Alex Honnold, returns for an outstanding cinematography nom. CNN's Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired documentary, RBG, has four Emmy nods to lift it past its Oscars loss.
Watch these returning honorees at the 71st Emmy Awards when it airs live on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman won leading actress at this year's Academy Awards for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite. The actress’ talent for portraying eccentric women has now earned her an Emmy nom, this time for her role as a scheming stepmother for BBC’s Fleabag. This is Colman’s second nomination from the television academy, the first being in 2016 for her supporting actress role in The Night Manager.
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali made history during the 2019 Oscars by becoming the first Muslim to win two Academy Awards — both in the same category. His first Oscar win was for best supporting actor in Moonlight in 2018, and this February, he won the same award again for his role in Green Book. As he enters a new awards season, he’s already struck gold with an Emmy nom for his role as Wayne Hays in HBO’s True Detective. This will be the second Emmy nomination for Ali, with his first being outstanding guest actor in a drama series for House of Cards.
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell has a unique back-to-back nomination scenario as he once again goes up against Maheshala Ali. Rockwell’s portrayal of George W. Bush in Vice earned several nods throughout last year’s award season, but he ultimately lost at the Oscars to Ali’s Dr. Donald Shirley in Green Book. He’s now honored with his first Emmy nom for his role as Bob Fosse in FX’s new limited bio-series Fosse/Verdon.
Amy Adams
This February, Amy Adams attended her sixth Academy Awards ceremony as a nominee. The honor this year was for her role as Lynne Cheney in Vice. Having won two Golden Globes, four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award, Adams is now a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. Adams is up for an outstanding lead actress win for her role as Camille Preaker in HBO’s Sharp Objects.
Adam McKay
Adam McKay’s work on Vice earned him several honors this spring at the Academy Awards, including best original screenplay and best director. The Dick Cheney-focused film, which was nominated in several other categories, took home only one award for best achievement in makeup and hairstyling. McKay returns this award season with an Emmy nom for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on HBO’s Succession. Having been nominated for five previous Emmys, all in variety slots, this is McKay’s first Emmy nom for a drama series.
Nicholas Britell
Nicholas Britell created the score for Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, having described his work as capturing "what love sounds like.” As romantic as it sounds, his Oscar nomination for best original score was beat out by Ludwig Goransson’s work on Black Panther. Britell now makes his way to the Emmys as a first-time nominee. He is up for outstanding original main title theme music for HBO's Succession.
Craig Henighan
Craig Henighan shared a sound mixing Oscar nomination this year with Skip Lievsay and José Antonio García for Roma. The trio ultimately lost to music biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Henighan now returns to the Emmys, of which he’s won twice before for his work on Stranger Things, with an outstanding sound editing nom for Netflix's Love, Death & Robots.
Kate Biscoe
Kate Biscoe heads into this awards season with a recent Oscar win. Amy Adams’ personal makeup artist nabbed the award for best makeup and hairstyling on Vice, sharing it with Greg Cannom and Patricia Dehaney. She’s now up for an outstanding makeup nomination for helping to define Camille Preaker’s look in Sharp Objects. Biscoe has won before at the Emmys, taking home two awards in 2013 for Behind the Candelabra.
'Free Solo'
National Geographic’s Free Solo follows the journey of renowned free solo climber Alex Honnold and his desire to attempt El Capitan, a 3,000-foot granite rock in Yosemite National Park. The documentary was nominated for and subsequently won an Oscar this year, and now seeks to land an Emmy Award for outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program.
'Minding the Gap'
Hulu’s Minding the Gap offers an in-depth look at the world of skateboarders and questions why many have difficult relationships with their fathers. Director Bing Liu, a skateboarder himself, eventually must come to terms with his own abusive childhood in the documentary. The film was nominated this year for best documentary feature but ultimately lost to Free Solo. It will compete against a new set of documentaries at this year’s Emmys for the outstanding documentary or nonfiction special award.
'Hale County This Morning, This Evening'
PBS’ Hale County This Morning, This Evening explores how the Southern African-American experience can be depicted on film. The documentary was nominated at this year’s Oscars and, despite that loss, is back again with an Emmy honor for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking.
RBG
CNN’s RBG, directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, stands to win four Emmy Awards this September, including outstanding directing. The documentary, which follows the life of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was honored at this year's Academy Awards with a nomination for best documentary feature. The film will once again go up against Free Solo.