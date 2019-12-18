12 Hollywood Stylists Dish on Stellar 11th-Hour Holiday Gifts

Tick, tock. The final countdown to the holiday shopping finish line is on. Here, a present for all the procrastinators out there -- unique, last-minute gift suggestions from 12 top Hollywood fashion stylists.

These A-list tastemakers-to-the-stars have rounded up over 25 gift ideas sure to please all the colleagues, friends and family, neighbors and VIPS (from the person who delivers that weekly copy of The Hollywood Reporter to hair and makeup pros -- and don't forget all the teachers and sitters who help with the kids).

The range includes covetable products, unforgettable experiences, and pieces that do good by giving back.

In the spirit of the season, Elizabeth Saltzman (Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer) suggests planting a tree in a recipient's name in a national forest, while Ilaria Urbinati (Rami Malek, Ryan Reynolds, Armie Hammer) likes to gift personalized pieces or the "adoption" of an orphaned baby elephant in Kenya.

Jessica Paster (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Freida Pinto) recommends handmade pies from a local, sustainable family-owned business. And Karla Welch (Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde) suggests candles that benefit the border crisis.

It's a wrap!