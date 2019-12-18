12 Hollywood Stylists Dish on Stellar 11th-Hour Holiday Gifts
The tastemakers who dress everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek and Jason Momoa to Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett and Jane Fonda weigh in with over 25 covetable, last-minute present picks.
Tick, tock. The final countdown to the holiday shopping finish line is on. Here, a present for all the procrastinators out there -- unique, last-minute gift suggestions from 12 top Hollywood fashion stylists.
These A-list tastemakers-to-the-stars have rounded up over 25 gift ideas sure to please all the colleagues, friends and family, neighbors and VIPS (from the person who delivers that weekly copy of The Hollywood Reporter to hair and makeup pros -- and don't forget all the teachers and sitters who help with the kids).
The range includes covetable products, unforgettable experiences, and pieces that do good by giving back.
In the spirit of the season, Elizabeth Saltzman (Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer) suggests planting a tree in a recipient's name in a national forest, while Ilaria Urbinati (Rami Malek, Ryan Reynolds, Armie Hammer) likes to gift personalized pieces or the "adoption" of an orphaned baby elephant in Kenya.
Jessica Paster (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Freida Pinto) recommends handmade pies from a local, sustainable family-owned business. And Karla Welch (Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde) suggests candles that benefit the border crisis.
It's a wrap!
-
Charlene Roxborough Konsker
Clients: Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner
“When I travel, my go-to is the Slip silk eye mask for a comfortable flight, and the Slip pillowcase is perfect for protecting my curls. At times, carrying a wallet can be much. Why I love the Cartier card holder is that it’s minimal and easy to carry when you’re on the go.”
Slip silk pillowcase ($85) and silk eye mask ($50) in eight colors at Bloomingdales stores. Cartier C de Cartier leather card holder, $175 at Cartier in Beverly Hills and Canoga Park.
-
Elizabeth Saltzman
Clients: Gwyneth Paltrow, Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer
“I always plant trees for people for Christmas, birthdays and thank you gifts. It’s vital!”
Saltzman works with the organization A Living Tribute to plant trees in a U.S. National Forest or Park in an honoree’s name, starting at $9.99. A personalized card will be mailed to the recipient.
-
Elizabeth Stewart
Clients: Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Rebel Wilson
“I am getting everyone Penzeys spice gift boxes. They have the best spices and are a very humanitarian company.”
In October, the activism-oriented, Wisconsin-based company spent $92,000 in one week on Facebook ads in favor of impeaching President Trump. Penzeys Choose Love 15-jar gift box ($64.95); all gift box options are shown here.
-
Evet Sanchez
Clients: Leonardo DiCaprio, James Franco, Giselle Bundchen
“My go-to for gifting will always be things designed to last. Two brands that I love to gift are Georg Jensen and Astier de Villatte. Astier de Villatte ceramics will never get old. No two are alike, making them unique in form and beautiful to look at. And I love the sculpted pieces for the home from Georg Jensen; they’re timeless and have a decadent quality.”
Astier de Villatte ceramic Antoinette dish, $100 at French in Calabasas. Georg Jensen pieces are stocked at Geary’s in Beverly Hills.
“Particularly this year, the Veja x Rick Owens sneakers are it. They’re vegan and the collaboration is exciting. This is the kind of gift that has meaning and makes a statement on more levels than one. It is a step in the right direction.”
Veja x Rick Owens sneakers crafted from recycled plastic bottles, $300 at the Rick Owens boutique in Los Angeles; also men’s at saks.com and women’s at net-a-porter.com.
-
Ilaria Urbinati
Clients: Rami Malek, Armie Hammer, Dwayne Johnson, Donald Glover, Ryan Reynolds
“I always like to get the monogrammed mugs with people’s initials; Anthropologie does a beautiful letter mug. Then I get Williams Sonoma hot chocolate (it comes with a tub of marshmallows and two kinds of hot chocolate and the packaging is beautiful) and cinnamon sticks, and I wrap it all up together as a cute little gift. I also always like David Yurman’s monogrammed pendants, and that’s a great gift with the kids’ initials for a father or husband.”
Anthropologie’s Folksong Monogram Mug, $12 at Anthropologie in Santa Monica. Williams Sonoma Classic & Double Dark Hot Chocolate Sampler with marshmallows, $34.95 at Williams Sonoma stores. David Yurman at South Coast Plaza is offering jewelry customization as part of the shopping center’s By Design program.
“My go-to for girls — because I have a lot of male clients and they always ask me about jewelry for gifts — is this brand called Missoma, because it’s a very affordable price point but the designs are really good quality. They do a collaboration with an influencer, Lucy Williams, and she does beautiful stuff. My boyfriend always gets me pieces from them.”
Lucy Williams x Missoma jewelry and hair clips ($33 to $382).
“And I like unusual gifts. Special editions for book lovers. Last year, I got my boyfriend a star-gazing telescope. Experiences are always good, such as tickets to a concert or sports event or Sur Le Table cooking lessons. The other gift I give almost every year is baby orphan elephant adoptions from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. The recipient gets a drawing of the elephant, his age, and all the information like where he was rescued. They send updates on your elephant for a year. It only costs $50 and you can do it in two seconds online.”
-
Jeanne Yang
Clients: Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr.
“On the super high-end, I am really falling over dying for the new Hoorsenbuhs x Spinelli Kilcollin collaboration! Every single piece is to die for. It’s a gift for anybody, a guy or girl.”
Hoorsenbuhs x Spinelli Kilcollin collection ($900 to $10,900) at Hoorsenbuus on Main Street in Santa Monica, spinellikilcollin.com. Pieces are handmade and require a three to four-week lead time, but slip a “coming soon” note in a card.
“A lower-end, super-cute thing is the Glossier Balm Dotcom in peppermint. It’s the best skin salve and I use it on my lips, nails, fingers and hands as a great savior in the middle of ‘chapped’ winter weather. It is one of my favorite things, because it’s like a little pick-me-up during the day. And it's an easy stocking stuffers that people will actually use and like — and then they will become addicted!"
Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12 at Glossier LA on Melrose Place.
“I am also really into customization. The guys at Stitch Me [in Los Angeles] are amazing; Pablo there is the man! I’ve been getting a person’s initials or an embroidered little animal (for my girls) put on hoodies. It may have been the best present I’ve ever given anybody. It is a one-of-a-kind piece, and you know that everybody is always going to wear a hoodie.”
-
Jessica Paster
Clients: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Freida Pinto, Olivia Munn
“I like to give everyone pies by Marcie [Jiminez] from Jimenez Family Farms. I have a house in Ojai and I love to support local mom-and-pop [businesses] and they are so amazing!”
Located in the Santa Ynez Valley and dedicated to sustainable practices, the handmade Jimenez Family Farm pies (with 18 flavors of fresh fruit fillings) have a fan base that includes Ryan Gosling, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and, reportedly, Beyoncé, according to the company. The pies ($3 mini, $8 medium, $16 large; gluten-free and sugar-free also available) can be ordered online and are also sold and available for pick-up at local green markets.
-
Karla Welch
Clients: Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, Elisabeth Moss
“Candles by This is About Humanity — proceeds go to the crisis at the border,” says Welch. “Or give a gift of style with a gift certificate to my personal stylist app Wishi!”
This is About Humanity candle, $34 (half of the purchase price is donated to the This Is About Humanity Fund and International Community Foundation); also at Little Market stores at Palisades Village and Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Wishi gift cards, $40 to $480.
-
Micaela Erlanger
Clients: Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep
“The ultimate in knit luxury, a Loro Piana cashmere scarf is so soft and warm. And kick off the year right, with a place to write all your thoughts [a Smythson notebook]!"
"Acqua di Parma is one of my favorite brands — I love their candle scents and the beautiful Murano glass holder. Diamonds are forever; and a pair of diamond [Forevermark] studs are a classic piece that every woman should own; I love the versatility and brilliance of the platinum necklaces by Platinum Born."
Loro Piana fringed cashmere scarf, $1,125 at Loro Piana in Beverly Hills; Smythson’s Panama Inspiration notebook, $80; Acqua di Parma’s Murano glass candles at Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s stores; Forevermark diamond stud earrings at Forevermark.com; Platinum Born’s The Radiance necklaces, $1,950-$3,850.
-
Michael Fisher
Clients: Adam Driver, James Corden, Paul Rudd, Sam Rockwell, Nicholas Braun
“I'm an art and home decor freak and do most of my holiday shopping in museum gift shops. The MoMA Design Store is always at the top of my Christmas shopping list. I love to give blankets as gifts — perfect for the season, as well as a chic gesture to show love and warmth. My favorite this year is [inspired by] the Bauhaus master Gunta Stölzl.”
Bauhaused Blanket in New Zealand wool with a colorful geometric pattern that pays tribute to Stölzl, $219.
-
Sam Ratelle
Client: Billy Porter
“Diptyque’s Baies-scented candle is a classic. I’m a sucker for luxury candles and fragrances and this one is at the very top. It will instantly surround your space with a clean, exotic aroma (that’s neither feminine nor masculine) which is great for general gifting. It’s also aesthetically minimal. One of my favorite things to do, once the candle has burned its wick, is to reuse the porcelain pot as a vessel for small plants. It’s quite chic.”
Diptyque’s three-wick candle in Baies (a blackcurrant and rose scent), $175 at Diptyque boutiques in Beverly Hills, Larchmon and South Coast Plaza.
“I love gifting quintessential items and things that will have longevity. Hermès ash/change trays I feel are a staple for anyone’s household. I love the way they accent a room and the art on them always makes me smile. Whether you prefer an ashtray or a change tray, it’s something that can be universally used and can even be passed on as an heirloom. And who doesn’t want a little orange box as a gift?”
Hermès porcelain Fox Terriers ashtray, $620.
-
Tanya Gill
Client: Jane Fonda
“Anything Fornasetti! I love it because it’s so whimsical, chic and collectible! Or give an experience instead of material things. The Dogpound on Robertson is good for anyone you know who wants to get seriously motivated about fitness and health with a personal trainer. They also have meditation and yoga.”
The L’Eclaireur boutique in West Hollywood stocks a vast selection of handcrafted Fornasetti pieces, ranging from $175 for candles to $48,500 for a rug or an elaborate cabinet; plates are $305 each.
Dogpound’s L.A. location offers semi-private training sessions for $125 per person, while private sessions are $200 (or $1,000 per hour with founder Kirk Myers). The gym is known to attract a starry crowd and Adam Levine is an investor.