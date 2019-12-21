Billy Porter's Oscars gown — yes, gown — and Lady Gaga's four Met Gala quick-changes rank as some of the most memorable fashion moments of 2019. Over-the-top ensembles worn by Timothee Chalamet (that harness!), Cardi B (ruby nipples!) and Lizzo (a gown printed with the word "siren"!) drove online fashion searches and made those five stars some of the most buzzed-about fashion icons in the industry, according to Google Search and online fashion site Lyst.

With a "Camp" theme inspiring this year's Met Gala, Ezra Miller's seven-eye look also scored him a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's list of the 12 wildest red carpet looks of 2019. See which designer Hollywood outfits were the most elaborate of the year.