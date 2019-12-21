The 12 Wildest Red Carpet Looks of 2019
The "Camp" Met Gala theme brought out over-the-top looks from Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Ezra Miller.
Billy Porter's Oscars gown — yes, gown — and Lady Gaga's four Met Gala quick-changes rank as some of the most memorable fashion moments of 2019. Over-the-top ensembles worn by Timothee Chalamet (that harness!), Cardi B (ruby nipples!) and Lizzo (a gown printed with the word "siren"!) drove online fashion searches and made those five stars some of the most buzzed-about fashion icons in the industry, according to Google Search and online fashion site Lyst.
With a "Camp" theme inspiring this year's Met Gala, Ezra Miller's seven-eye look also scored him a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's list of the 12 wildest red carpet looks of 2019. See which designer Hollywood outfits were the most elaborate of the year.
-
Timothée Chalamet
Golden Globes
Chalamet kicked off a new trend in menswear this year — harnesses. Louis Vuitton actually called it a "bib," designed by the Little Women star's friend Virgil Abloh. Chalamet went on to be named the most influential male star in fashion this year by Lyst. (Michael B. Jordan later sported a floral Louis Vuitton harness at the SAG Awards.)
-
Joy Villa
Grammys
Singer Joy Villa continued to show her support for President Donald Trump by wearing a "Build the Wall" dress in reference to his immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border. The gown, with a brick motif and barbed wire shoulders, was designed by L.A.-based Desi Lee Allinger-Nelson of Desi Designs Couture. The political statement was completed with a "Make America Great Again" handbag.
-
Cardi B
GrammysThe rapper embodied the "Birth of Venus" in a vintage 1995 Mugler sea shell dress with a sequin top and pearl accents at her waist, neck, navel and hair. She needed five people to help her out of the car, natch.
-
Billy Porter
Oscars
Porter helped break fashion's gender binary by donning a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars. "I have always used clothes as a tool for self-expression and find immense pleasure in celebrating life, love and joy through fashion,” the Pose actor told THR.
-
Lady Gaga
Met Gala
After showing her acting chops in A Star is Born last year, Gaga continued the show by unveiling not one but four different wild looks at the Met Gala as co-host. Designed by Brandon Maxwell, her four outfits including a pink gown with oversized ribbon, an asymmetrical black dress with an umbrella accessory, a hot pink slip dress and finally a bra and panty duo with fishnets.
-
Ezra Miller
Met Gala
The Fantastic Beasts actor won the beauty game at the Met Gala with five extra painted eyes by illusionist makeup artist Mimi Choi to go with his Burberry striped suit, accessorized with a crystal corset belt at the waist.
-
Zendaya
Met Gala
The Euphoria actress transformed into a glowing Cinderella in a gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger for the Met Gala. Her stylist Law Roach was her "fashion fairy godbrother," she said, when he lit up her dress for a performance on the red carpet.
-
Cardi B
Met Gala
Cardi B's giant peacock gown by Thom Browne was topped off with 44 carats of Stefere rubies worn as nipple covers, worth $250,000.
-
Nick Cannon
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Cannon showed up ready for combat at MTV's awards show in June, donning a logoed mask and strap-on top that resembled a bullet-proof vest, by Louis Vuitton.
-
Lizzo
VMAs
The body-positive activist and singer's over-the-top ensemble, created by Jeremy Scott of Moschino, included a feather boa and strapless, ruby sequin gown reading "Siren" in silver.
-
Cynthia Erivo
'Harriet' PremiereErivo looked tickled pink at Harriet's premiere in October, donning a vibrant gown blooming with a bouquet of feathers from Marc Jacobs' spring 2020 collection. "The colors of happiness, the color of the center of Joy," Erivo wrote on Instagram.
-
Shailene Woodley
Fashion Awards
That's one way to nail winter fashion — over in London this December, it was just chilly enough for Woodley to wear a truly over-the-top puffer coat dress to the 2019 Fashion Awards. The striped navy ensemble was created by Moncler (whose CEO, Remo Ruffini, took home the Business Leader prize) in collaboration with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Casual.