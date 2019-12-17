The 12 Wildest Red Carpet Looks of the Decade

While the red carpet offers a platform for stars and designers to collaborate on the most stunning haute couture gowns and power suits, it can also be a stage for over-the-top outfits that send a strong statement.

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more stars donned some of the most memorable red carpet ensembles of the decade, from Gaga's infamous "meat dress" to Madonna's bare-all Met Ball ensemble. You won't find any of those classic, old Hollywood Oscars looks on this list.

Here are The Hollywood Reporter's 12 wildest red carpet fashion moments of the 2010s.