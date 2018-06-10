'13 Reasons Why': 9 Burning Questions for Season 3

[This story contains spoilers from the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.]

13 Reasons Why closed its biggest chapter with season two, but the controversial Netflix series still has a handful of other stories to continue when it returns for season three. Less than one month after releasing the sophomore season of Brian Yorkey's teen suicide drama, Netflix announced that 13 Reasons Why will be coming back for another 13 episodes in 2019.

After adapting Jay Asher's best-selling novel of the same name for season one, the second season continued to follow the lives of the students at Liberty High, despite Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) running out of tapes. This time around, Polaroid pictures helped Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and friends uncover the serial sexual assault happening at Liberty, led by Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and the baseball team. Despite the discovery, the school district still emerged unscathed when Hannah's parents (played by Kate Walsh and Brian D'Arcy James) lost their lawsuit over the school's role in Hannah's suicide. And though Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) came forward to accuse Bryce of rape, the well-connected teen only received three months probation — a harsh reflection of the real justice system.

Some relationships ended and others grew more complicated as the characters dealt with the aftermath of Hannah's death. The season ended on another major cliffhanger when Clay thwarted a school shooting attempt from outcast Tyler Down (Devin Druid), whose sexual assault at the hands of athlete Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) played out in graphic and controversial fashion.

Below, THR breaks down the biggest burning questions surrounding season three.