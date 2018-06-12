'13 Reasons Why' Soundtrack Tops This Month's TV Songs List

1:46 PM 6/12/2018

by Annie Howard

'Safe,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Riverdale' all ranked in the top ten this month.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.

  1. 1
    10

    "Lovely" by Billie Eilish ft. Khalid

    '13 Reasons Why' (Netflix)

  2. 2
    10

    "The Night We Met" - Lord Huron ft. Phoebe Bridgers

    '13 Reasons Why' (Netflix)

  3. 3
    10

    "Glitter & Gold" by Barns Courtney

    'Safe' (Netflix)

  4. 4
    10

    "Promise Not To Fall" by Human Touch

    '13 Reasons Why' (Netflix)

  5. 5
    10

    "Be Still" by The Fray

    'NCIS' (CBS)

  6. 6
    10

    "Blood // Water" by Grandson

    'Riverdale' (The CW)

  7. 7
    10

    "GO!" by Santigold ft. Karen O

    'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

  8. 8
    10

    "Rollercoaster" by Bleachers

    '13 Reasons Why' (Netflix)

  9. 9
    10

    "Make This Go On Forever" by Snow Patrol

    'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)

  10. 10
    10

    "Shadows" by Ruth B.

    'Dear White People' (Netflix)

