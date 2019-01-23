13 Valentine's Day Gifts From Hollywood-Loved Brands
Wear the same pink mini-skirt Ariana Grande wore to her "7 Rings" music video release party.
Celebrate the holiday of love with these heart-themed products and apparel by brands that have garnered support from Blake Lively, Chloe Grace Moretz, Shonda Rhimes and more industry insiders. From jewelry to desserts to cosmetics, here are 13 lovely gifts for the holiday that's all about romance.
Ralph Lauren Fragrances
Ralph Lauren is spreading the love with its Romance Valentine’s Day mobile pop up, led by new brand ambassador Taylor Hill and her boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank. Attendees of the Jan. 24 L.A. pop-up will receive a Valentine’s Day polo bear gift with purchase; on hand will be the Romance eau de parfum, a rosy scent with jasmine and pink pepper.
6801 Hollywood Blvd. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m.
Lady M
A favorite cake boutique of Shonda Rhimes, Natalie Portman and Oprah, Lady M dishes out luxe desserts to finish off a romantic dinner. In addition to classic strawberry shortcakes and red velvet cakes, featured February flavors include the six-inch, heart-shaped Framboise au Chocolat (chocolate sponge cake with raspberry compote and chocolate ganache, $50 to order online or pick up in stores) and individual-sized heart cakes in flavors like Gateau au Chocolat (dark chocolate sponge cake with crushed walnuts, chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache and gold dust, $9.50 each in California stores).
Rhimes has tweeted of the brand, "No joke, those crepe cakes are delicious!"
Tory Burch
Sold Out NYC
Choose from a variety of new love-themed graphic crewnecks from Sold Out NYC — made in L.A. by women for women — that read "Love," "Femme Feroce," "Bisou" or the far sassier "Please Hold" ($135 each) in a variety of colors. Brand fans include Brooke Shields, Karlie Kloss and Kelly Ripa.
Stone and Strand
DROMe
Don the same two-piece look Ariana Grande wore to the release party for her "7 Rings" music video for your V-day date. Get DROMe's pink leather mini skirt from its Resort 2019 collection ($655), which Grande pairs with a tube top and pony tail for her smash song (Cardi B and Priyanka Chopra also recently sported DROMe).
Sunday Riley
Skincare master Sunday Riley (whose products are favored by Jourdan Dunn, among others) is releasing a new limited-edition subscription "Love Box" on Feb. 7 in time for the holiday. Inside lies a full size of the brand's not-yet-released C.E.O Glow vitamin C + turmeric face oil, along with their C.E.O. Rapid Flash brightening serum, plus Oribe's scalp treatment, a Rifle Paper Co. 2019 agenda, Maude personal massager, Maison Du Soir robe, the Perfect V exfoliator and Lipstick Queen lipstick ($95).
Kush Queen
Treat yourself to a relaxing night with Kush Queen's CBD products, beloved by actress Chloe Grace Moretz and former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui (even Henry Winkler tried their bath bombs at the HBO gifting lounge ahead of the Golden Globes). Set the mood with Kush Queen's Love CBD Bath Bomb ($12.99) or ignite CBD lubricant ($49.99).
'Advanced Love'
Need a feel-good coffee table book? Photographer Ari Seth Cohen's book (released in December 2018 by Abrams) captures 40 couples from around the globe in 200 photographs to show how love can last a lifetime ($30). Among those featured is Bob Sallin, producer of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and director of The Picasso Summer.
“In an era where love has become increasingly disposable and long-lasting love is all the more rare, I hope that the extraordinary couples in the pages ahead will serve as inspiration for us all to LOVE a little more," Cohen said in a statement.
42Gold
Actress Jamie Chung of The Gifted and Big Hero 6 is the face of 42Gold, a footwear collab launching on Feb. 1. The brand's Linx Sandal in Pink Quartz goes for $140.
"Been keeping this collab quiet for a while and now I can finally show you a sneak peak! Turning my daydreams into reality," Chung wrote on Instagram.
Zoe Lev
The Creme Shop
For a hearty beauty look, The Creme Shop offers L.A.-made products inspired by South Korean beauty, including the Cheekmate Powder Blush Trio Palette ($18) and Aurora Powder Highlighter ($10) in heart packaging, or smooch your S.O. with the Kiss it Better Tinted Lip Balm ($10). The brand is used by Meghan Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin.
Myriam Schaefer