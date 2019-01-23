13 Valentine's Day Gifts From Hollywood-Loved Brands

Ralph Lauren is spreading the love with its Romance Valentine’s Day mobile pop up, led by new brand ambassador Taylor Hill and her boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank. Attendees of the Jan. 24 L.A. pop-up will receive a Valentine’s Day polo bear gift with purchase; on hand will be the Romance eau de parfum, a rosy scent with jasmine and pink pepper.

6801 Hollywood Blvd. 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m.