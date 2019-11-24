American Music Awards: 14 Highlights from the 2019 Music Awards Show

The who's who of the music industry came together at Downtown Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the 2019 American Music Awards.

Sunday night's show featured Ciara as host and saw a number of notable moments, including moving performances and powerful speeches.

Some of the highlights from the 47th AMAs include Taylor Swift's speech upon receiving the show's artist of the decade award, Billie Eilish making her award show debut and others celebrating their history with the annual show.

From the night's energetic numbers to epic tributes, here are the most memorable moments from the 2019 American Music Awards.

