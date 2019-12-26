The 15 Most Fashionable Films of the Decade

Sandy Powell, Catherine Martin and Ruth E. Carter were among the Oscar-winning costume designers to create some of the most memorable onscreen looks of the decade.

Costume masters turned to Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Chanel, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Brooks Brothers, Rodarte and other fashion houses to design the elevated and glamorous looks worn by Elton John (played by Taron Egerton), Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) and Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio).

These 15 films featured the most fashionable costumes of the 2010s — from Disney properties Black Panther and Maleficent to musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.