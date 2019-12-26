The 15 Most Fashionable Films of the Decade
From Disney properties 'Black Panther' and 'Maleficent' to musical biopics 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman,' these films showcased the most fashionable costumes of the 2010s.
Sandy Powell, Catherine Martin and Ruth E. Carter were among the Oscar-winning costume designers to create some of the most memorable onscreen looks of the decade.
Costume masters turned to Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Chanel, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Brooks Brothers, Rodarte and other fashion houses to design the elevated and glamorous looks worn by Elton John (played by Taron Egerton), Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) and Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio).
These 15 films featured the most fashionable costumes of the 2010s — from Disney properties Black Panther and Maleficent to musical biopics Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.
'Black Swan'
2010
'Burlesque'
2010
Starring Cher and Christina Aguilera, Burlesque tapped Star Trek costume designer Michael Kaplan to create the showgirls' corsets, pearl tops and fishnet ensembles. In 2020, he is receiving the Career Achievement honor at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
'Mirror Mirror'
2012
The late designer Eiko Ishioka modernized the classic Grimms' fairy tale Snow White by dressing the titular character (Lily Collins) and the Queen (Julia Roberts) in extravagant ball gowns that were about 6 feet wide, using up to 35 yards of fabric.
'The Hunger Games'
2012
Harry Potter costume designer Judianna Makovsky was behind the film's ridiculous Capitol feathers and frills, as well as Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) archer warrior suits. The book trilogy (and four films) sparked the Lionsgate-backed Capitol Couture fashion website run by Rachel Zoe.
'The Great Gatsby'
2013
Catherine Martin was both production designer and costume designer for Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic. She created 1,700 vintage outfits for the cast, enlisting veteran fashion designer Miuccia Prada to make 40 looks (including for Carey Mulligan) and Brooks Brothers to design 500 outfits, seen on Leonardo DiCaprio.
'Maleficent'
2014
Angelina Jolie made for a ravishing villain, thanks to three designers she handpicked for Maleficent. London designer Rob Goodwin, corset master Manuel Albarran and milliner Justin Smith helped craft her wicked costumes, which included animal skeleton rings, claw bracelets and horned head pieces made of fish skin and ostrich.
'Cinderella'
2015
Costume designer Sandy Powell was double-nominated at the 2016 Oscars for Cinderella and Carol, both starring Cate Blanchett. As the Evil Step Mother, Blanchett wore a whale-bone corset, while Cinderella (Lily James) donned an ethereal ball gown in the signature blue. "When Lily moves, it's like a blue kaleidoscope," Powell told THR. Cinderella led to collaborations between Powell and both MAC cosmetics and Atelier Swarovski, inspired by the Disney remake.
'Jackie'
2016
Fronting another film on the list, Portman appears as the ever chic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie. Madeline Fontaine remade 10 of the first lady's most well-known ensembles, including the red wool Dior outfit and the pink Chanel suit (plus matching pillbox hat, natch). Chanel worked with Fontaine on finding the correct buttons for all five multiples.
'Black Panther'
2018
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter took home the Oscar statue for envisioning the vibranium-boosted superhero suits of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Carter developed the Wakanda style using Afro-punk and tribal influences. "We also wanted to put royalty and respect and honor and just elevate the images of African Americans in a story," she said.
'Ocean's 8'
2018
The recipe for a fashion hit: cast Blanchett and Rihanna to star in a film about stealing a $150 million diamond at the Met Gala. Costume designer Sarah Edwards put Sandra Bullock in Alberta Ferretti, Blanchett in Givenchy, Helena Bonham Carter in Dolce & Gabbana, Rihanna in Zac Posen, Mindy Kaling in Naeem Khan, Sarah Paulson in Prada, Awkwafina in Jonathan Simkhai and Anne Hathaway in Valentino for the fictionalized Met Ball. As for that huge diamond, Cartier was the exclusive jeweler of Ocean's 8 and made the film's Jeanne Toussaint stone of cubic zirconia.
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
2018
Reimagining the onstage costumes of the legendary Freddie Mercury, Julian Day leaned in to the Queen frontman's gender-bending style with aid from British fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, who dressed the man himself. Day re-created Mercury's (Rami Malek) harlequin jumpsuit — worth about $29,000 — by relying on an "incredible feat of engineering."
'Mary Poppins Returns'
2018
Powell was double-nominated for a second time at the Academy Awards in 2018 for her work on Mary Poppins Returns and The Favourite. For the nostalgic Mary Poppins sequel, Powell and her team hand-painted the costumes in the partly animated sequence to make them appear 2D and give them "the same feeling as the original," which took her the longest to make.
'The Favourite'
2018
Despite the regal looks, Powell didn't use any lace for The Favourite, instead designing the ensembles of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her ladies (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) with laser-cut cotton and vinyl, while servants donned denim.
'Hustlers'
2019
Designer Mitchell Travers had the honor of dressing Jennifer Lopez as a stripper for Hustlers, also starring Constance Wu and Cardi B. "Nudity was a tool in the movie, and everything was calibrated to dance," he told THR. Travers used labels that included Guess, Louis Vuitton and Coach for their over-the-top glam moments.
'Rocketman'
2019
Julian Day remade some of Elton John's most famous costumes for the 2019 flick produced by the musician, including the Bob Mackie Dodgers outfit, with Swarovski crystals. Taron Egerton sported plenty of Gucci shades. The Italian house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, dressed the actor in embellished pieces from Gucci's spring-summer 2018 and cruise 2018 collections.