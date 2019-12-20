15 International Series to Binge Watch Over the Holidays

This incredibly stylish thriller from Belgium plays with the cues of horror films to tell a twisty story of trauma and mental illness where nothing can be taken at face value. The plot revolves around Annemie “Mie” D’Haeze (Veerle Baetens, who co-wrote the series). She's been locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital, suffering from memory loss and under investigation as a suspect in a missing person's case. Apparently Mie was the last person to see a certain Thomas De Geest alive. That De Geest in Flemish translates to "the ghost" is only the first clue that not all is as it seems in this story. As Mie tries to piece her past together she is haunted by terrifying visions that may or may not be real. Is Mie mentally ill? Is she a victim of gaslighting? Baetens' central performance, together with the excellent writing and directing of Tabula Rasa, keeps the audience questioning what is true and what is imagined. But be warned: try one episode and you'll be hooked for the whole season. (Streaming on Netflix)