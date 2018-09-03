15 Stars Who Moved Away From Hollywood

Considered to be the hub for all things entertainment, Hollywood often serves as the homestead to many actors and musicians — if not for convenience, then for the culture. However, despite their chosen professions, some stars find the need to take a breather from the continuous spotlight.

Whether it's to raise a family outside the big city or simply to enjoy some quiet time, some celebrities opt to forego the stress of urban living. From big-name couples like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to country natives like Blake Shelton, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at some of the stars who have put roots down outside Los Angeles.

Read on for more on where some of Hollywood's top names have elected to live.