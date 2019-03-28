17 Pieces for Entertainment Lawyers Dressed to Kill (In Court)

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter to pull together the entertainment lawyer's essential wardrobe, with one look for on the job and one more relaxed, off-duty ensemble, three stylists to Hollywood executives offered options from the “must have” blouse to the “perfect loafer” to the sweater’s new “luxury moment.”

"After 20 years of dressing many different types of executives, I have found that dressing attorneys is by far the most serious job of them all. As their outward image could affect the outcome of a case or negotiation nonverbally, first impressions are key," says stylist Dana Asher Levine.

For women, the first essential she recommends for any attorney is the classic power suit. However, she adds that on more casual days, when a full blown power suit is not necessary, the uniform she suggests is simply a great pant with a blouse and sweater. For men, a well-fitting overcoat like Reiss' wool black coat ($660) can "finish off a sharp outfit," she says.

Consider these 17 chic-yet-serious suits, shoes and bags for the next date in court.