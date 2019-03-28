17 Pieces for Entertainment Lawyers Dressed to Kill (In Court)
Try these professional yet chic options from Yves Saint Laurent, Veronica Beard, Piaget and more.
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter to pull together the entertainment lawyer's essential wardrobe, with one look for on the job and one more relaxed, off-duty ensemble, three stylists to Hollywood executives offered options from the “must have” blouse to the “perfect loafer” to the sweater’s new “luxury moment.”
"After 20 years of dressing many different types of executives, I have found that dressing attorneys is by far the most serious job of them all. As their outward image could affect the outcome of a case or negotiation nonverbally, first impressions are key," says stylist Dana Asher Levine.
For women, the first essential she recommends for any attorney is the classic power suit. However, she adds that on more casual days, when a full blown power suit is not necessary, the uniform she suggests is simply a great pant with a blouse and sweater. For men, a well-fitting overcoat like Reiss' wool black coat ($660) can "finish off a sharp outfit," she says.
Consider these 17 chic-yet-serious suits, shoes and bags for the next date in court.
-
Women's Professional Attire
Show off killer courtroom style with some of these pieces. Get the essential power suit with the Boss pencil skirt ($228, hugoboss.com). “Whether you are comfortable wearing a pantsuit or a skirt suit, my favorite is Hugo Boss for a classic look that remains modern,” says Asher Levine, who dresses Dana Walden and Shonda Rhimes.
Pair with Veronica Beard’s check-patterned Rhett Dickey jacket ($695, veronicabeard.com) to look both “special and versatile,” says Stephanie Gisondi-Little, stylist to Paramount TV head Nicole Clemens and Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels.
Complete an office wardrobe with a statement bracelet — such as Des Kohan’s gold finished solid brass cuff bracelet ($170, deskohan.com) — or a vintage gold charm bracelet, Gisondi-Little says. Add a pop of green with Piaget’s open bangle bracelet in 18-karat rose gold with 30 brilliant-cut diamonds and two malachite cabochons (from $5,800, piaget.com).
Attorneys can spruce up any all-black or tone-on-tone ensemble with The Row’s suede slip-ons with satin bow ($795, netaporter.com). “These kitten heels are so chic and the bow is incredibly flattering,” says stylist Abby Arad, who works with Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo and actor Ike Barinholtz.
-
Men's Professional Attire
No need to succumb to a plain black suit; there are simple ways to add interest to an in-office look with pattern and detail.
Sport J.Hilburn’s blue checked suit, custom-tailored because “a well-fitting suit is an absolute must,” Asher Levine says (coat $700, trousers $248, jhilburn.com). “Boots are a big trend for men,” she adds. Try the Jack boot in brown from Taft ($250, taftclothing.com).
A tie should “reflect the seasons with darker or pastel tones. Stripes, dots and plaids are always a good idea (novelty prints are not),” Gisondi-Little says, suggesting J.Crew’s English silk tie in diagonal stripe ($60, jcrew.com).And for an “everyday” man bag, Arad recommends Filson’s leather-trimmed twill briefcase ($325, mrporter.com).
-
Women's Relaxed Look
For more casual lunch meetings, swap out the pencil skirt for Hugo Boss' boot-leg pants in Italian wool with comfortable stretch ($248, hugoboss.com), picked by Asher Levine.
Add Fabiana Pigna’s green Analisa long-sleeved blouse with a knot in the back ($325, shop.fabianapigna.com). “I especially love the intriguing designs. These tops become the centerpiece of an outfit,” says Gisondi-Little.
And instead of heels, go for Arad’s perfect loafer, Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya in black leather ($495, modaoperandi.com). “One of the most comfortable pairs of loafers out there, and the gold tone heel elevates your whole look," she says. Most of all, “Invest in your bag,” says Arad of the Yves Saint Laurent tote, perfect for carrying a computer and stack of briefs ($922, farfetch.com).
-
Men's Relaxed Look
"Casual Fridays can be a challenging situation for a man," says Asher Levine, who proposes well-fitting khakis with a plaid shirt, layered with a v-neck or half-zip sweater — particularly Neiman Marcus' private label for men.
Get the off-duty vibe with J.Crew’s straight-fit jeans in Japanese denim ($98, jcrew.com). Gisondi-Little says: “A healthy cuff works if you’re feeling more fashion forward.”Pair with Philippe Model’s Italian-made leather low-top sneakers ($385, saksfifthavenue.com) to “bring a cool and casual vibe," Arad says. She advises lawyers finish the look with Norse Projects’ Fjord slim-fit mélange merino wool half-zip sweater ($240, mrporter.com) over a button-down shirt.
This story first appeared in the March 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.