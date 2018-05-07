Cannes Hot List: 18 Market Titles Set to Heat Up the Fest

New films, new players and, most important, a new sense of optimism promise to enliven this year’s Cannes market. After years of disruption and decline on the independent scene as fewer indie films scored at the box office and Netflix tore up traditional distribution models, executives point to strong sales in Berlin in February as a hopeful sign. But while the Cannes market of old was a volume business of cookie-cutter features (the male-skewing actioner, the teen-focused horror film), in today’s indie world, sellers are focusing on fewer titles — ones that can stand out from the crowd.

“International distributors are in need of product, but they’re also incredibly cautious because they’re in need of the right product,” says Alex Walton, of international sales group Bloom, whose Cannes slate includes the action spoof Kung Fury, with Michael Fassbender, and The Last Thing He Wanted, starring Anne Hathaway, from Mudbound director Dee Rees. “A film has to be very good or great to succeed these days,” adds FilmNation’s Glen Basner. “There has to be a reason why people should see this film in theaters and not on their computers.”