Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee '1917'

Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns hadn't written a produced screenplay when director Sam Mendes asked her to join him in co-writing the script for 1917.

In an interview with THR, Wilson-Cairns describes the two previous attempts to get her work made, the first of which was also a job given to her by Mendes.

Wilson-Cairns said of the two unproduced screenplays, "One of them was The Voyeur's Motel. There was a big splashy announcement that I was writing it and there was Sam and Steven Spielberg. And then, just as I handed in the first draft, they were like, 'Oh, did anyone hear about this documentary that's being made about this exact same thing?' Turned out the rights had been sold twice. And [Spielberg's production company] Amblin didn't actually have them. It was a cluster! And then I had another project, which fell apart. And then Sam phoned me up for 1917 and said, 'Third time's a charm!'"

She also said that Mendes hired her without the knowledge that she was already a World War I aficionado, but then Mendes dropped the bombshell about the movie's formatting.

"What he didn't know was that I was a World War I buff, which helped as well and was pure luck," Wilson-Cairns said. "And then the very last thing he said in that call was, 'By the way, it's all going to be one shot,' and hung up on me. I was just standing there and I was like, 'What the fuck?'"