'1917,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Little Women' Among Movieguide Awards Nominees

8:35 AM 1/6/2020

by Kimberly Nordyke

Other nominees for the awards, where categories include the best movies for families and most inspiring performances, include 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,' 'The Lion King' and 'Toy Story 4.'

'Little Women'
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

1917, Avengers: Endgame and Little Women are among the nominees for the 28th annual Movieguide Awards.

Other nominees include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

Movieguide and Hallmark Channel unveiled the nominees on Monday, with the awards to be handed out at a gala set for Friday, Jan. 24, at the Avalon Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on Hallmark Channel at a later date. 

The event will honor the best movies of the year for families and the best movies for mature audiences. Other awards include the Epiphany Prizes for both the most inspiring movie and television program, the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and TV and the Grace Prizes for the most inspiring performance in movies and for the most inspiring performance in television. In addition, gala producer and Movieguide President Robby Baehr will present a $25,000 prize to the best family movie. 

"Each of these movies represents how family, faith and values continue to excel at the box office," Baehr says. "We are so excited about the messages these movies share and how they inspire us to live in a way that blesses others."

Added Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr: "These movies are not only family-friendly, entertaining and well-crafted, they also have strong stories which reveal the good, the true and the beautiful. That's what the Movieguide Awards are all about."

Also at the gala, Ted Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide's 2020 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes all movies from the major and independent studios in regard to their box office performance and the movie's content across thousands of data points. Organizers say this annual report helps gauge what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.

A list of Movieguide Awards nominees follows.

  • Best Movies for Families

    'The Lion King'
    Walt Disney Studios

    Apollo 11
    Breakthrough (    2019)
    Dumbo (2019)
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    The Lion King     (2019)
    Overcomer
    The Pilgrim's Progress
    Toy Story 4
     

  • Best Movie for Mature Audiences

    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    Lacey Terrell/Sony Pictures Entertainment

    1917
    Ad Astra
    Avengers: Endgame
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Ford v. Ferrari
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life
    Little Women     (2019)
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Unplanned

  • Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Movies

    'Harriet'
    Glen Wilson / Focus Features

    A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
    Breakthrough     (2019)
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life
    Overcomer

  • Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Television Program

    'The Crown'
    Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

    The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"
    A Christmas Love Story
    Christmas Town
    Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
    The Crown:     "Moondust"
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Jesus: His Life: "Joseph: The Nativity"
    Last Man Standing: "The Passion of Paul"
    When Calls The Heart: "Home for Christmas"

  • Faith & Freedom Award for Movies

    '1917'
    Courtesy of Universal

    1917
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life
    The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
    Unplanned

  • Faith & Freedom Award for Television

    'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings'
    Tina Rowden/Netflix

    Country Music, Episode 8: "Don't Get Above Your Raisin"
    The Crown: "Moondust"
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
    Togo
    When Calls the Heart: "Home for Christmas"

  • Genisis Award

    "Promoting the blessings that the animal kingdom provides to humankind"

    'Lady and the Tramp'
    KC Bailey/Disney

    Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
    Lady and the Tramp (2019)
    A Puppy Christmas
    Togo

  • Grace Prize, Movies

    Chrissy Metz in 'Breakthrough'
    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough (2019)
    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    Aryn Wright-Thompson, Alex Kendrick and Cameron Arnett, Overcomer
    Ashley Bratcher, Unplanned

  • Grace Prize, Television

    Tobias Menzies in 'The Crown'
    Des Willie/Netflix

    Jill Wagner, Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
    Kathleen Turner, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Candace Cameron Bure, Christmas Town
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown: "Moondust"
    Jonathan Roumie, The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"