'1917,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Little Women' Among Movieguide Awards Nominees

1917, Avengers: Endgame and Little Women are among the nominees for the 28th annual Movieguide Awards.

Other nominees include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

Movieguide and Hallmark Channel unveiled the nominees on Monday, with the awards to be handed out at a gala set for Friday, Jan. 24, at the Avalon Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on Hallmark Channel at a later date.

The event will honor the best movies of the year for families and the best movies for mature audiences. Other awards include the Epiphany Prizes for both the most inspiring movie and television program, the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and TV and the Grace Prizes for the most inspiring performance in movies and for the most inspiring performance in television. In addition, gala producer and Movieguide President Robby Baehr will present a $25,000 prize to the best family movie.

"Each of these movies represents how family, faith and values continue to excel at the box office," Baehr says. "We are so excited about the messages these movies share and how they inspire us to live in a way that blesses others."

Added Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr: "These movies are not only family-friendly, entertaining and well-crafted, they also have strong stories which reveal the good, the true and the beautiful. That's what the Movieguide Awards are all about."

Also at the gala, Ted Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide's 2020 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes all movies from the major and independent studios in regard to their box office performance and the movie's content across thousands of data points. Organizers say this annual report helps gauge what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.

A list of Movieguide Awards nominees follows.