'1917,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Little Women' Among Movieguide Awards Nominees
Other nominees for the awards, where categories include the best movies for families and most inspiring performances, include 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,' 'The Lion King' and 'Toy Story 4.'
1917, Avengers: Endgame and Little Women are among the nominees for the 28th annual Movieguide Awards.
Other nominees include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.
Movieguide and Hallmark Channel unveiled the nominees on Monday, with the awards to be handed out at a gala set for Friday, Jan. 24, at the Avalon Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on Hallmark Channel at a later date.
The event will honor the best movies of the year for families and the best movies for mature audiences. Other awards include the Epiphany Prizes for both the most inspiring movie and television program, the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and TV and the Grace Prizes for the most inspiring performance in movies and for the most inspiring performance in television. In addition, gala producer and Movieguide President Robby Baehr will present a $25,000 prize to the best family movie.
"Each of these movies represents how family, faith and values continue to excel at the box office," Baehr says. "We are so excited about the messages these movies share and how they inspire us to live in a way that blesses others."
Added Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr: "These movies are not only family-friendly, entertaining and well-crafted, they also have strong stories which reveal the good, the true and the beautiful. That's what the Movieguide Awards are all about."
Also at the gala, Ted Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide's 2020 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes all movies from the major and independent studios in regard to their box office performance and the movie's content across thousands of data points. Organizers say this annual report helps gauge what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.
A list of Movieguide Awards nominees follows.
-
Best Movies for Families
Apollo 11
Breakthrough (2019)
Dumbo (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King (2019)
Overcomer
The Pilgrim's Progress
Toy Story 4
-
Best Movie for Mature Audiences
1917
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Ford v. Ferrari
Harriet
A Hidden Life
Little Women (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Unplanned
-
Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Movies
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Breakthrough (2019)
Harriet
A Hidden Life
Overcomer
-
Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Television Program
The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"
A Christmas Love Story
Christmas Town
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
The Crown: "Moondust"
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
Jesus: His Life: "Joseph: The Nativity"
Last Man Standing: "The Passion of Paul"
When Calls The Heart: "Home for Christmas"
-
Faith & Freedom Award for Movies
1917
Harriet
A Hidden Life
The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
Unplanned
-
Faith & Freedom Award for Television
Country Music, Episode 8: "Don't Get Above Your Raisin"
The Crown: "Moondust"
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
Togo
When Calls the Heart: "Home for Christmas"
-
Genisis Award
"Promoting the blessings that the animal kingdom provides to humankind"
Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
A Puppy Christmas
Togo
-
Grace Prize, Movies
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough (2019)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Aryn Wright-Thompson, Alex Kendrick and Cameron Arnett, Overcomer
Ashley Bratcher, Unplanned
-
Grace Prize, Television
Jill Wagner, Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Kathleen Turner, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
Candace Cameron Bure, Christmas Town
Tobias Menzies, The Crown: "Moondust"
Jonathan Roumie, The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"